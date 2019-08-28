Here are the biggest analyst calls of the day: Monster, JetBlue & more

Deutsche said investors should buy the airline's stock and that it had a "good" balance sheet and "solid" market position among other things.

"Recent pullback in JBLU share price provides an attractive entry-point, in our view, as the stock is currently trading at 6.8x our 2020 EPS estimate of $2.40 or two standard deviations below its 10-year forward P/E average of 10.4x. Additionally, we think the name has attributes that should help mitigate the impact of growing trade disputes and/or weaker GDP growth: good balance sheet, solid market position, primarily domestic operator and costs under control as it is on track to achieve it flat to 1% 2018 - 2020 CASM CAGR goal. "