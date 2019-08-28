Peloton's IPO shows the company is serving the wealthy, but not making us healthy

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Tiffany, JetBlue,...

These are the stocks posting the largest moves before the bell.

Market Insiderread more

30-year Treasury bond yield falls to record low under 2% as...

A key part of the U.S. yield curve inverted even further Wednesday morning, exacerbating fears of an impending recession.

Bondsread more

Mini refinance boom goes bust, as mortgage rates turn higher

It didn't take much to end the party in the refinance market. A small tick higher in mortgage rates caused the sudden surge in refinances to retreat just as quickly.

Real Estateread more

Sterling falls as Boris Johnson moves to suspend parliament

Sterling fell Wednesday morning after U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he would schedule the formal reopening of parliament for October 14.

Europe Marketsread more

Biggest analyst calls of the day: Monster, JetBlue & more

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Wednesday

Investingread more

5 things to know before the stock market opens Wednesday

U.S. stock futures point to lower open on Wall Street, following bond yields lower.

Marketsread more

What to watch today: Bond yields hit stocks and possible opioid...

U.S. stock futures move in a narrow range between gains and losses this morning, following a Tuesday session that saw stocks give up a chunk of their Monday gains.

Morning Briefread more

Even in uncertain times, cash is still a bad idea for investors,...

A retreat into cash is not the answer, despite global economic uncertainty, UBS said Wednesday.

Investingread more

Tiffany earnings top estimates even as revenue falls, hurt by...

Tiffany's quarterly earnings top expectations, but sales fall short. The luxury jeweler also maintained its outlook for the full year.

Retailread more

Peloton's IPO shows it's serving the wealthy, but not making us...

Peloton says in a filing ahead of its IPO that it's riding a consumer trend for fitness and wellness solutions. But it's not reaching those most in need.

Technologyread more

S&P 500 could hit death spiral down to 2,100 if recession comes,...

There's a case to be made for a 27% plunge in the S&P 500 if global central banks are unable to prevent a recession, says widely followed strategist Sven Henrich.

Trading Nationread more

Google faces EU antitrust probe over jobs search tool

In a speech Tuesday, EU Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager drew parallels between Google for Jobs and the company's comparison shopping service, which was the subject...

Technologyread more
Tech

Peloton's IPO shows the company is serving the wealthy, but not making us healthy

Christina Farr@chrissyfarr
Key Points
  • Peloton has more than doubled in size in the past year, riding a health and wellness trend in the U.S.
  • The company's growth is not translating into better health outcomes in general.
  • Peloton isn't reaching consumers who could benefit the most.
John Foley, CEO of Peloton.
Adam Jeffery | CNBC

Peloton, the company that brings spin classes to your living room, has turned the combination of fitness and connected gadgets into a business that's big enough for the public markets.

In its IPO prospectus released on Tuesday, the maker of home stationary bikes and treadmills attributed its growth — more than 100% in the past year — to the "growing awareness of the benefits of exercise and physical activity." The company said that over the past two decades, even in times of recession, the fitness industry has grown in the U.S. and abroad.

But Peloton suffers from the same deficiency that plagues other digital health products and services like activity trackers, personal training apps and fitness classes. It's not actually moving the needle when it comes to the country's health.

More than 1 in 3 Americans are considered obese, which adds up to at least $147 billion in costs a year to the overburdened health-care system. Type 2 diabetes is on the rise, and about 610,000 people die of heart disease every year in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There's a tight relationship between income level and risk of cardiovascular disease.

The Peloton bike costs more than $2,200 for the most basic package, and that doesn't include the monthly fees for classes. That's far out of reach for millions of Americans, who are living paycheck to paycheck. For the company to have a real impact on the health crisis it would need to reach not just urbanites who love the convenience, but also the parts of the population most in need of easy-to-use fitness services.

Peloton isn't trying to fool anyone about its target market. The company was mocked earlier in the year in a viral tweet thread that poked fun at its ads, which are clearly aimed at the wealthy.

Robin Arzón, vice president of fitness programming at Peloton
Photo courtesy Peloton

"These models are expensive and are excluding a lot of people," said Iyah Romm, CEO of Cityblock Health, an urban health initiative that focuses on low-income communities. "And there's the question of whether it's even relatable to diverse populations."

Peloton has more than 500,000 customers using its paid subscription service, up from just over 245,00 a year ago. Revenue climbed to $915 million in the 12 months that ended June 30, up from $435 million the prior year.

"We believe that busy lifestyles, less free time and changing household dynamics are driving demand," Peloton said in the filing.

People with low incomes also fit those categories, but they simply can't afford the services. And Peloton, which is already losing money, has to put even more emphasis on profit margins as it looks at attract public market investors.

"We've inadvertently designed a society where it's hard to be healthy," said Steve Downe, chief technology and strategy officer for the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. "So many of the solutions aren't available to most people."

WATCH: Peloton files for IPO under ticker PTON

VIDEO4:3404:34
Peloton files for IPO under ticker PTON
Fast Money

Follow @CNBCtech on Twitter for the latest tech industry news.

Disclosure: CNBC parent Comcast-NBCUniversal is an investor in Peloton.