Politics is hindering the effectiveness of financial education

Financial literacy is an important and necessary life skill. While we don't widely see it on the classroom agenda, many are surprised to learn that it has been a formal part of the American education system for more than a century.

The inconsistency occurs as financial education ebbs and flows in popularity, generally related to the state of the economy and drivers of public policy. While research and thought leaders point to the positive impact of teaching money management concepts, the topic has had its share of detractors —which I recently wrote about for CNBC in a column titled "Let's stop the argument that financial education doesn't work " — and distractors, with an emerging offender: partisan politics.

Look no further than states pursuing financial education curricula in schools. Frustratingly, even when partisan politics are not driving legislation, sloppy policymaking can cause even the most well-intentioned bills to turn controversial.

One example is North Carolina, where legislation recently passed requiring that high school students complete a financial literacy course in order to graduate — making it the 19th state with such a requirement. Initially, the mandatory personal finance class was positioned as standalone legislation.

However, with bills clogged in committee, the state Senate hastily tacked the financial literacy course onto legislation related to teacher contracts. This caused such disagreement that lawmakers who had previously sponsored the original bill voted "no," with some legislators voicing concern that adding curricula required more vetting as well as input from teachers. Rep. Graig Meyer, a Chapel Hill, North Carolina, Democrat who strongly supports teachers, said the bill was an "inconvenient consequence out of a very well-intentioned bill."

I have dedicated my career to closing the systemic gaps that prevent individuals from having access to quality education — the last decade of which has been focused on financial education. While mandating personal finance instruction for young adults is something I normally applaud, the case of North Carolina is troubling for the way it was conducted. Fundamentally, tacking on a classroom mandate to another bill is not good education policy.