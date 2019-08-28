Skip Navigation
Success

A 'Toy Story' poster signed by Steve Jobs is up for auction with a minimum bid of $25,000

Apple Inc.'s former CEO, the late Steve Jobs, announces the new iPad on January 27, 2010 in San Francisco, California.
Justin Sullivan | Getty Images News | Getty Images

Disney and Apple fans alike will soon be able to bid on an ultra-rare collector's item.

A "Toy Story" movie poster signed by Steve Jobs is being auctioned off online for a minimum bid of $25,000.

The auction house, Nate D. Sanders Auctions, calls the item "incredibly scarce." The poster measures two feet by three feet and features the late Apple co-founder's signature at the bottom.

Jobs bought Pixar from Lucasfilm, the production company owned by Star Wars creator George Lucas, in 1986. "Toy Story" was Pixar's first feature-length film, released in 1995. It made history as the first fully computer-animated movie: It was nominated for three Oscars and grossed over $373 million at the box office worldwide, catapulting Pixar into a major movie studio.

Jobs was even credited as an executive producer on the movie.

He owned a majority stake in Pixar until 2006, when Disney bought it for $7.4 billion. Jobs served on Disney's board of directors until his death in 2011. Pixar's 2012 film "Brave" was dedicated to him and even features a character named Lord Macintosh as a nod to the Apple computer model.

If history is any indicator, the signed "Toy Story" poster will fetch well above its initial starting bid. Last year, a Jobs-signed copy of the first issue of Macworld Magazine sold for $47,775.

The auction will close on Aug. 29 at 5 p.m. PST.

