Ride-hailing giant Grab to invest $500 million in Vietnam over next 5 years

Stock dividends are yielding more than the 30-year Treasury bond...

It might bode well for stocks as investors have few other options when it comes to finding long-term yields.

Philippines' president says he'll stand up to China – he might...

Rodrigo Duterte is visiting China for the fifth time since taking office in 2016 — he has not made a single trip to the U.S. as president.

Asia stocks mixed as investors watch US Treasury yields

Stocks in Asia traded mixed Wednesday morning following an overnight inversion of a closely watched U.S. Treasury yield curve to its worst level in more than a decade.

US oil about to make a much bigger splash on an oversupplied...

The oil market is already struggling with too much supply, and the U.S. is about to flood the world with a lot more.

Purdue Pharma offers $10 billion - $12 billion to settle opioid...

The lawsuits allege the company and the Sackler family are responsible for starting and sustaining the opioid crisis.

A 2020 recession would hurt Trump's reelection chances, but he...

Trump is fixated on the strength of the economy as he runs for reelection, so growing concerns about a recession have him worried.

SC Johnson threatens to sue Oklahoma over use of slogan in J&J...

SC Johnson, maker of Drano, Pledge and other household products, is threatening to sue Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter for citing the company's slogan in the state's...

Here's why China embraced Costco, but spurned Amazon and Tesco

Costco saw a reaction in China that few Western retailers experience. Analysts believe Costco satiates exactly the appetite China had for a new concept, at a time with its...

Google shuts down Hire, the product it acquired with Diane Greene

Some of the early work on the Google Hire recruiting software happened at Bebop, which Google bought in 2015. Now Hire is going away two years after it was formally announced.

Oklahoma uses property law to win J&J opioid suit — others could...

Oklahoma's unusual use of nuisance law to win it's landmark suit against Johnson & Johnson could spur other states to amend their opioid cases to include the statute.

Popeyes has sold out of its chicken sandwich in less than a month

In a video posted to its Twitter, the company said that the sandwich would be back soon and this time, it would be for good.

BP sells Alaska assets to Hilcorp Alaska for $5.6 billion

BP, a major player on Alaska's North Slope for decades, announces it is selling all of its assets in the state.

Ride-hailing giant Grab to invest $500 million in Vietnam over next 5 years

  • Southeast Asian ride-hailing giant Grab said Wednesday it will invest $500 million in Vietnam over the next five years to expand its services in the country.
Anthony Tan, group chief executive officer and co-founder of Grab Holdings., speaks during the SoftBank World 2019 event in Tokyo, Japan, on Thursday, July 18, 2019.
Akio Kon | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Ride-hailing firm Grab announced on Wednesday it will invest $500 million in Vietnam over the next five years to expand its services in the Southeast Asian country.

The company will expand its transport, food and payments networks in the country, Grab said in a statement.

"This investment is a reflection of our redoubled commitment to Vietnam," said Russell Cohen, Head of Regional Operations of Grab.

"The country's rapidly developing economy and emerging middle class population makes it ripe for the adoption of digital services," he said.