Ron Insana: This time is not different for the inverted yield curve

The incessant drumbeat that the yield curve inversion is a false sign of recession is pushing me to do something almost impossible — tear my hair out.

I am growing increasingly concerned about the consistent, and persistent, lack of concern about the inversion of the yield curve among professional economists, some decisionmakers at the Federal Reserve and financial pundits. They claim that this inversion is different than those of prior vintage.

Since 1955, or 1967, depending on whose studies you quote, a domestic recession has been preceded by an inversion of the yield curve (where interest rates on long-term bonds are lower than short-term rates) 100% of the time.

As my colleague Michael Santoli noted Wednesday morning, the last time the curve inverted, prior to the 2008 financial crisis, even the Fed explained it away by claiming that a "global savings glut" was pushing excess cash into U.S. Treasury bonds, driving down yields and offering an unreliable indicator of impending recession.

Sadly, such was not the case.

Nor is it likely to be today.