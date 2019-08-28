Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Nutanix, Ollie's and Guess

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Shares of Nutanix soared 18% in extended trading after the company announced a lower-than-expected loss for the fourth quarter. The cloud platform company reported a fourth-quarter adjusted loss per share of 57 cents on revenue of $300 million. Analysts had expected a loss per share of 64 cents on revenue of $294 million, according to Refinitiv consensus estimates. Dheeraj Pandey, Chairman, Founder and CEO of Nutanix, cited the company's "record gross margins, strengthening pipeline, progress in sales hiring, and recent large customer wins."

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings plummeted 26% after its revenue and earnings missed estimates. The discount retailer reported second-quarter adjusted earnings per share of 35 cents on revenue of $334 million. Analysts had expected earnings per share of 46 cents on revenue of $340 million, according to Refinitiv consensus estimates. Ollie's also lowered its full-year guidance. Mark Butler, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ollie's, said it was a "tough quarter", citing the rapid opening of its new stores.

Shares of Guess surged 10% after the company reported its second-quarter earnings. The clothing retailer reported second-quarter adjusted earnings per share of 38 cents on revenue of $683 million. Analysts had expected earnings per share of 29 cents on revenue of $671 million, according to Refinitiv consensus estimates.

"This performance exceeded our expectations and was driven by a solid top line increase, strong margin performance and effective expense management," Carlos Alberini, Chief Executive Officer of Guess, said.

Box fell 4% despite beating earnings. The cloud content management company reported second-quarter adjusted earnings per share of 0 cents on revenue of $172.5 million. Analysts had expected a loss per share of 2 cents on revenue of $169.5 million, according to Refinitiv consensus estimates.

"We made significant progress on our key objectives in Q2, as we continued to deliver more products to our customers that enable higher value use cases, while executing on the most compelling product roadmap in our history," Aaron Levie, co-founder and CEO of Box, said.

Shares of Williams-Sonoma dipped 2% despite beating its earnings estimates and raising its full-year guidance. The kitchenware and home retailer company reported second-quarter adjusted earnings per share of 87 cents on revenue of $1.37 billion. Analysts had expected earnings per share of 84 cents on revenue of $1.32 billion, according to Refinitiv consensus estimates. The company also raised its full-year guidance, reporting adjusted earnings per share of $4.60 to $4.80 compared to the $4.69 estimate. Williams-Sonoma also reported $5.74 to $5.90 billion in revenue compared to the $5.78 estimate. Laura Alber, President and Chief Executive Officer, cited its brands West Elm and Pottery Barn for its growth.

