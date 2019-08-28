NFL should let players use CBD for pain management, says Hall of Fame rusher Terrell Davis

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Why record low bond yields could keep heading lower as market...

Bond yields are heading south, and there appears to be no stopping them for now.

Market Insiderread more

Federal agents raid home of United Auto Workers union President...

The raid comes as the union and Big Three Detroit automakers are negotiating new contracts for 158,000 UAW workers.

Autosread more

Bashing China could be the Democrats' ticket to the White House

There's a good chance the same voters who say they don't like "Trump's tariffs" will support them if they're promoted by Warren, Sanders or Biden. But none of the candidates...

Politicsread more

Homeowners are sitting on a record amount of cash

The combination of rising home prices and falling mortgage rates has U.S. homeowners sitting on a veritable fortune in home equity. The collective amount of money borrowers...

Real Estateread more

NFL should let players use CBD to manage pain: Hall of Fame RB...

"It's worked for me. It's worked for a lot of players," the two-time Denver Broncos Super Bowl champion says.

Health and Scienceread more

Wealthy former Hillary Clinton donor Rosenberg uses shell company...

Rosenberg's company, SR 2018 LLC, is listed as a six-figure donor to the Trump Victory committee and it also sent checks directly to Trump's campaign.

2020 Electionsread more

Disney's Galaxy's Edge's lower foot traffic was intentional

When you land on the outer rim planet of Batuu, you may notice bubbling pods of blue and green milk, stormtroopers interrogating citizens or even the sound of a TIE Fighter...

Entertainmentread more

J&J is at risk of losing AAA credit rating following Oklahoma...

Moody's revised its outlook on J&J's top-tier credit rating to "negative" from "stable" reflecting the company's financial exposure to opioid-related litigation.

Health and Scienceread more

Airlines waive change and cancellation fees as Hurricane Dorian...

Hurricane Dorian spun through the northern Caribbean as a Category 1 storm on Wednesday, prompting airlines to waive change fees for affected travelers.

Airlinesread more

China's playing the long game in the trade war

China is accelerating efforts in other countries to reduce its reliance on the U.S., while strengthening its domestic market.

Marketsread more

The Fed's efforts to stay out of politics just got a lot tougher...

The Fed and its long-held independence crucial to its decision-making are facing a test perhaps like never before.

The Fedread more

Economist Jim O'Neill warns the US economy may be too dependent...

"The U.S. economy is increasingly dependent on an over-leveraged consumer. It's like on some ways like in 2008," O'Neill says.

Economyread more
Health and Science

NFL should let players use CBD for pain management, says Hall of Fame rusher Terrell Davis

Tyler Clifford@_TylerTheTyler_
Key Points
  • Two-time Denver Broncos Super Bowl champion Terrell Davis is advocating for the NFL to allow players to use CBD, the non-intoxicating extract of the marijuana and hemp plants.
  • "It's a beautiful thing. It's worked for me. It's worked for a lot of players," says the co-founder of the CBD-infused Defy sports drink brand.
  • "In a few years, hopefully sooner rather than later, ... CBD will be something that players who are currently playing will be able to use as a measure of taking care of the pain management, the inflammation," Davis says.
VIDEO5:1405:14
Terrell Davis bets big on CBD-infused performance drink
The Exchange

Pro Football Hall of Famer Terrell Davis on Wednesday told CNBC that he uses a hemp extract to cope with pain from his playing days and that the remedy could be used to help other athletes "feel normal again."

The two-time Super Bowl champion and former Denver Broncos running back said on "The Exchange" that his body, like many others,' was beaten down after years in the NFL and that he turned to cannabidiol after no other treatment helped with joint and migraine pains.

"I feel about as good as I did when I played. My knees, I have more flexibility in my joints right now," said Davis, who played in the league for seven years and retired before the 2002 season. "For a year and a half now I've had one migraine, and I didn't have a full-blown migraine, so it's helped me in that respect."

Cannabidiol, or CBD, is a non-intoxicating derivative of either the hemp or marijuana plant. Earlier this year, Davis launched a sports drink brand called Defy, the first CBD-infused performance drink in the U.S. He co-founded the company in 2017.

The 2018 Farm Bill made hemp cultivation legal in the country, but the FDA has yet to approve CBD. The PGA and pro tennis allow players to use CBD, but it remains prohibited in the NFL, NBA, MLB and NHL.

In May, the NFL and NFL Players Association formed joint medical committees to look into alternative therapies to help football players manage pain and behavioral health, as well as promote wellness for players. The Joint Pain Management Committee's tasks include researching the effects of both cannabis and CBD.

The Defy sports drink, which includes 20 milligrams of CBD, comes in four flavors and sells for about $8 per bottle.

"It's a beautiful thing. It's worked for me. It's worked for a lot of players," Davis said.

Davis said he hopes the research will lead the league to allow the use of CBD by players, although he said many athletes had already been using the extract years prior to his learning of the substance.

Indianapolis Colts starting quarterback Andrew Luck, in a surprise announcement Saturday, retired from the NFL at age 29, citing his bouts with injuries. Davis, who also retired at age 29, said he understands how Luck feels after cycling through numerous injuries and rehabs, calling it a mental drain.

"In a few years, hopefully sooner rather than later, ... CBD will be something that players who are currently playing will be able to use as a measure of taking care of the pain management, the inflammation," Davis said. "So I think the benefits of this [will] be tremendous, and we have yet to see [any] known side effects, so I'm encouraged by what we see."

Davis was the second sixth-round pick to be selected to the Hall of Fame when he joined the ranks in 2017. The Broncos drafted the rusher from the University of Georgia.