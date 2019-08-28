Treasury Secretary Mnuchin says ultra-long bonds are being considered by the Trump administration

Bond yields are heading south, and there appears to be no stopping them for now.Market Insiderread more
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said ultra-long U.S. bonds are being considered by the Trump administration, according to Bloomberg News.
"If the conditions are right, then I would anticipate we'll take advantage of long-term borrowing and execute on that," Mnuchin said in the Bloomberg News interview on Wednesday.
The 50- or 100-year bond idea recently gained popularity in the Treasury but was considered as early as 2009, according to the report by Bloomberg. Issuing long-term debt would alleviate the pressure on taxpayers to stymie the almost $1 trillion annual budget deficit and could mean returns to pension funds despite falling yields.
Mnuchin told Bloomberg the consideration of long bonds and the drop in yields on short-term U.S. debt are unrelated.
In February 2017, the Treasury disclosed that it was studying the possibility of ultra-long bonds, with maturities greater than 30 years, currently the bond with the longest maturity.
At that time, a Treasury advisory group said there would be interest in reviving the 20-year Treasury but not much interest in a 100-year security.
Read more about what Mnuchin said about these ultra-long bonds in Bloomberg's report.
Staff writer Patti Domm contributed to this report.