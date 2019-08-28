Trump 'almost brilliant' in trying to time China deal closer to election, snipes ex-diplomat

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

New recession warning: The rich aren't spending

From real estate and retail stores to classic cars and art, the weakest segment of the American economy right now is the very top.

Wealthread more

US 30-year bond yield falls to record low under 2% as recession...

A key part of the U.S. yield curve inverted even further Wednesday morning, exacerbating fears of an impending recession.

Bondsread more

Mini refinance boom goes bust, as mortgage rates turn higher

It didn't take much to end the party in the refinance market. A small tick higher in mortgage rates caused the sudden surge in refinances to retreat just as quickly.

Real Estateread more

Even in uncertain times, cash is still a bad idea for investors,...

A retreat into cash is not the answer, despite global economic uncertainty, UBS says.

Investingread more

Hudson's Bay to sell Lord & Taylor for $100 million

Hudson's Bay will be paid $99.5 million Canadian dollars ($75 million) in cash after the deal closes and a secured promissory note of CA$33.2 million ($25 million) payable in...

Retailread more

Yield inversion 'isn't just a switch' for recession

Other signals about the economic, such as low jobless claims, help paint a contrasting picture, says Bespoke's Paul Hickey.

Marketsread more

Best Buy revs up supply chain ahead of the holiday season

There's much talk today about the shipping wars between big-box retailers Walmart and Target and e-commerce giant Amazon. But Best Buy has likewise been chipping away at its...

Retailread more

United Airlines frequent flyer miles will no longer expire

United Airlines is ditching expiration date for frequent flyer miles, in a bid to make the lucrative program more attractive.

Airlinesread more

Beyond Meat's pea protein supplier receives additional $75...

Puris, which is the largest North American pea protein producer, will be able to more than double its pea protein production at an existing facility in Dawson, Minnesota.

Food & Beverageread more

Tiffany revenue falls, hurt by Hong Kong unrest, and sales could...

Tiffany's quarterly earnings top expectations, but sales fall short. The luxury jeweler also maintained its outlook for the full year.

Retailread more

Peloton's IPO shows it's serving the wealthy, but not making us...

Peloton says in a filing ahead of its IPO that it's riding a consumer trend for fitness and wellness solutions. But it's not reaching those most in need.

Technologyread more

S&P 500 could hit death spiral down to 2,100 if recession comes,...

There's a case to be made for a 27% plunge in the S&P 500 if global central banks are unable to prevent a recession, says widely followed strategist Sven Henrich.

Trading Nationread more
Politics

Trump 'almost brilliant' in trying to time China deal closer to election, snipes ex-diplomat

Jessica Bursztynsky@jbursz
Key Points
  • President Trump could be "playing a waiting game" when it comes to striking a trade deal with China to help his reelection bid, says former U.S. ambassador to China Max Baucus.
  • "Then the stock market is going to zoom up. It will rocket up, and maybe help him get reelected," says Baucus, also a Democratic former senator.
VIDEO8:2808:28
China thinks they're in the driver seat on trade, says former US ambassador
Squawk Box

President Donald Trump could be "playing a waiting game" when it comes to striking a trade deal with China to help his reelection bid, former U.S. ambassador to China Max Baucus told CNBC on Wednesday.

"Let's not forget, Donald Trump is, in a certain sense, very smart. Almost brilliant. And maybe in the back of his mind he's going to wait a little bit," said Baucus. "Then the stock market is going to zoom up. It will rocket up, and maybe help him get reelected."

Trump is "playing a waiting game. I have a hunch that's in the back of his mind," argued Baucus, a diplomat during former President Barack Obama's administration. He's also a Democratic former senator from Montana.

The escalating U.S.-China trade war has sent financial markets falling and soaring on nearly every headline. Wall Street is showing increasing concern over Trump's latest plan for tariffs on more Chinese goods and higher rates on existing duties. The president's Friday tariff announcement sent the Dow Jones Industrial Average down 623 points. The Dow recovered a bulk of those losses on Monday, only to fall back again Tuesday. 

Hopefully the markets begin "to understand" Trump and ease up on the volatility, Baucus said on "Squawk Box. " "They're beginning to realize that all of this rhetoric from the president isn't really getting the result."

Baucus said he's not sure how long the world's two largest economies can wait before striking a deal.  "The question is how long can he wait until something else goes south?"

Anyone with a significant market in China, especially farmers, are losing share they won't get back, said Baucus. That could lead to lost votes for Trump, he also posited.

A White House spokesman was not immediately available to respond to Baucus' comments.