Trump reportedly promised pardons to aides who break the law to build border wall by 2020 election

From real estate and retail stores to classic cars and art, the weakest segment of the American economy right now is the very top.Wealthread more
A key part of the U.S. yield curve inverted even further Wednesday morning, exacerbating fears of an impending recession.Bondsread more
It didn't take much to end the party in the refinance market. A small tick higher in mortgage rates caused the sudden surge in refinances to retreat just as quickly.Real Estateread more
A retreat into cash is not the answer, despite global economic uncertainty, UBS says.Investingread more
Hudson's Bay will be paid $99.5 million Canadian dollars ($75 million) in cash after the deal closes and a secured promissory note of CA$33.2 million ($25 million) payable in...Retailread more
Other signals about the economic, such as low jobless claims, help paint a contrasting picture, says Bespoke's Paul Hickey.Marketsread more
There's much talk today about the shipping wars between big-box retailers Walmart and Target and e-commerce giant Amazon. But Best Buy has likewise been chipping away at its...Retailread more
United Airlines is ditching expiration date for frequent flyer miles, in a bid to make the lucrative program more attractive.Airlinesread more
Puris, which is the largest North American pea protein producer, will be able to more than double its pea protein production at an existing facility in Dawson, Minnesota.Food & Beverageread more
Tiffany's quarterly earnings top expectations, but sales fall short. The luxury jeweler also maintained its outlook for the full year.Retailread more
Peloton says in a filing ahead of its IPO that it's riding a consumer trend for fitness and wellness solutions. But it's not reaching those most in need.Technologyread more
President Donald Trump has told his officials to take new measures in a redoubled effort to build his long-promised border wall before the 2020 election — and has assured that he will issue pardons if his aides have to break laws to get the project done, according to The Washington Post.
Current and former officials involved in the project told the newspaper that Trump has directed his officials to seize private land along the U.S.-Mexico border, ignore environmental regulations and quickly approve billions of dollars' worth of construction contracts.
Trump's promise to build a "big, beautiful wall" along America's southern border was a defining feature of his 2016 presidential campaign against Democrat Hillary Clinton. He repeatedly claimed that Mexico would pay for the entire infrastructure project, and maintained that stance as president — even as he allowed the government to shut down in December after Democrats pushed back on a $5.7 billion proposal to fund it.
Those funds would have only built about 234 miles of wall, according to a Jan. 6 letter from the Office of Management and Budget — far less than Trump has said he wants to build.
At that time, Trump claimed the wall would be finished in two years. But experts have said that the project could take more than a decade to complete, and could cost tens of billions of dollars.
The president has asserted as recently as this month that the wall "is under major construction." But of the nearly 2,000-mile border, only about 60 miles of barrier have been built, and all as a "replacement" for aging structures that had already been built, the Post reported.
In a July tweet, Trump said it was "Fake News" to suggest no "new" wall had been built.
"When an old Wall at the Southern Border, that is crumbling and falling over, built in an important section to keep out problems, is replaced with a brand new 30 foot high steel and concrete Wall, the Media says no new Wall has been built," he complained. "Building lots of Wall!"
Trump has held regular meetings to try to speed up the project, and has waved off worries about possible legal violations, suggesting he would pardon officials who pushed forward regardless, according to the Post.
"Don't worry, I'll pardon you," he reportedly said in response to legal concerns about the use of eminent domain and contracting procedures.
CNN reported months earlier that Trump told Customs and Border Protection chief Kevin McAleenan that he would be pardoned if he were found to have broken immigration laws. McAleenan is scheduled to travel to El Salvador on Wednesday to discuss immigration issues, according to a Homeland Security Department press release.
The White House did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment on the Post's report. But deputy White House press secretary Hogan Gidley, in a statement to the newspaper, said Trump "promised to secure our border with sane, rational immigration policies to make American communities safer, and that's happening everywhere the wall is being built."
The reported criticisms, Gidley said, are "just more fabrications by people who hate the fact the status quo, that has crippled this country for decades, is finally changing as President Trump is moving quicker than anyone in history to build the wall, secure the border and enact the very immigration policies the American people voted for."
An anonymous White House official told the newspaper that the president is just joking when he makes such statements about pardons.
Defense Secretary Mark Esper reportedly approved the construction of 20 more miles of border wall Tuesday.