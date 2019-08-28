UK opposition leader Corbyn writes to Queen over parliament suspension

Skip Navigation
New recession warning: The rich aren't spending

From real estate and retail stores to classic cars and art, the weakest segment of the American economy right now is the very top.

US 30-year bond yield falls to record low under 2% as recession...

A key part of the U.S. yield curve inverted even further Wednesday morning, exacerbating fears of an impending recession.

China's playing the long game in the trade war

Eighteen months into the trade battle with President Donald Trump, China has come to terms that it's fighting a forever war as conflicts have spread well beyond trade.

Homeowners are sitting on a record amount of cash

The combination of rising home prices and falling mortgage rates has U.S. homeowners sitting on a veritable fortune in home equity. The collective amount of money borrowers...

Trump unloads on 'corrupt' Puerto Rico as Tropical Storm Dorian...

President Trump criticized Puerto Rico on Wednesday as Tropical Storm Dorian threatened to descend on the island.

FBI agents raid home of UAW union President Gary Jones, Dow Jones...

The raid comes as the union and Big Three Detroit automakers are negotiating new contracts for 158,000 UAW workers.

With gas at a 3-year holiday low, more drivers will hit the road...

With gas prices at a 3-year low for the Labor Day weekend, more Americans will head out on road trips for the holiday. Depending on where they live, they might have more money...

Georgia GOP Sen. Isakson will resign at the end of the year due...

Sen. Johnny Isakson's departure due to health issues will open up another potentially competitive Senate race in the 2020 election.

Mini refinance boom goes bust, as mortgage rates turn higher

It didn't take much to end the party in the refinance market. A small tick higher in mortgage rates caused the sudden surge in refinances to retreat just as quickly.

Even in uncertain times, cash is still a bad idea for investors,...

A retreat into cash is not the answer, despite global economic uncertainty, UBS says.

Hudson's Bay to sell Lord & Taylor for $100 million

Hudson's Bay will be paid $99.5 million Canadian dollars ($75 million) in cash after the deal closes and a secured promissory note of CA$33.2 million ($25 million) payable in...

Trump 'almost brilliant' in trying to delay China deal, snipes...

The president could be "playing a waiting game" on China trade to help his re-election bid, says former U.S. ambassador to China Max Baucus.

Europe Politics

UK opposition leader Corbyn writes to Queen over parliament suspension

Britain's Labour Party leader, Jeremy Corbyn and Labour Party's Shadow Secretary of State for Departing the European Union Keir Starmer leave a meeting with European Union Chief Brexit Negotiator Michel Barnier (not pictured) at the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, February 21, 2019.
Francois Lenoir | Reuters

The leader of the opposition Labour Party Jeremy Corbyn has written to Queen Elizabeth to express grave concern about Prime Minister Boris Johnson's plan to suspend parliament until Oct. 14th, a party source said on Wednesday.

Corbyn also requested a meeting with the Queen.

Another smaller opposition party, the anti-Brexit Liberal Democrats, said they had also written to the Queen to express their concerns.