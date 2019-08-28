UK opposition leader Corbyn writes to Queen over parliament suspension

From real estate and retail stores to classic cars and art, the weakest segment of the American economy right now is the very top.Wealthread more
The leader of the opposition Labour Party Jeremy Corbyn has written to Queen Elizabeth to express grave concern about Prime Minister Boris Johnson's plan to suspend parliament until Oct. 14th, a party source said on Wednesday.
Corbyn also requested a meeting with the Queen.
Another smaller opposition party, the anti-Brexit Liberal Democrats, said they had also written to the Queen to express their concerns.