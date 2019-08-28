United Airlines to move its grounded 737 Max jets to Arizona

From real estate and retail stores to classic cars and art, the weakest segment of the American economy right now is the very top.Wealthread more
A key part of the U.S. yield curve inverted even further Wednesday morning, exacerbating fears of an impending recession.Bondsread more
It didn't take much to end the party in the refinance market. A small tick higher in mortgage rates caused the sudden surge in refinances to retreat just as quickly.Real Estateread more
A retreat into cash is not the answer, despite global economic uncertainty, UBS says.Investingread more
Hudson's Bay will be paid $99.5 million Canadian dollars ($75 million) in cash after the deal closes and a secured promissory note of CA$33.2 million ($25 million) payable in...Retailread more
Other signals about the economic, such as low jobless claims, help paint a contrasting picture, says Bespoke's Paul Hickey.Marketsread more
There's much talk today about the shipping wars between big-box retailers Walmart and Target and e-commerce giant Amazon. But Best Buy has likewise been chipping away at its...Retailread more
United Airlines is ditching expiration date for frequent flyer miles, in a bid to make the lucrative program more attractive.Airlinesread more
Puris, which is the largest North American pea protein producer, will be able to more than double its pea protein production at an existing facility in Dawson, Minnesota.Food & Beverageread more
Tiffany's quarterly earnings top expectations, but sales fall short. The luxury jeweler also maintained its outlook for the full year.Retailread more
Peloton says in a filing ahead of its IPO that it's riding a consumer trend for fitness and wellness solutions. But it's not reaching those most in need.Technologyread more
United Airlines announced Wednesday that it's moving its grounded fleet of 737 Max jets to Arizona for storage.
The airline, which has 14 of the planes, currently stores the jets in Houston and Los Angeles. United said it is moving the planes because of weather issues in Houston and construction and space issues in Los Angeles.
The Boeing plane has been grounded since mid-March following two fatal crashes. The plane must be recertified by the Federal Aviation Administration before it can rejoin airline fleets.
"United is fully committed to the safe movement of all our MAX aircraft and we have clearance from the FAA to conduct these ferry flights," a United spokesperson said.
Houston is less than 60 miles inland from the Gulf of Mexico and the Southern U.S. is in the midst of peak hurricane season. That's one of the reasons why the airline is moving the jets, the spokesperson said.
The timeline to reintroduce the planes has been pushed back, leading airlines to take the jet off their schedules. United has canceled 737 Max flights until November. The company said the move to Arizona does not change those plans.
Southwest has said it won't fly the plane until 2020 and has delayed hiring new pilots because of the uncertainty around the Max.
The grounding is also causing storage issues for Boeing, which has continued to produce new planes. The company is hiring temporary workers to maintain its undelivered fleet.
The cancellations have also weighed on airline earnings. American Airlines reported a $175 million hit to its pretax income in the second quarter due to the grounding.
United did not disclose the financial impact of the grounding in its last earnings report but did say it was buying used 737s to help meet growing demand.
— CNBC's Leslie Josephs and Phil LeBeau contributed to this report.