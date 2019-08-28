Key yield curve inverts even further as 30-year yield hits new record low

Unlike other major currencies such as the U.S. dollar or the Japanese yen, which are allowed to free float in the market, China maintains a strict control of the yuan's...China Economyread more
A key part of the U.S. yield curve inverted even further Wednesday morning, exacerbating fears of an impending recession.
At around 03:20 a.m. ET, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note, which moves inversely to price, was lower at around 1.4593%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond hit record low to trade at 1.9072%.
The yield on the benchmark 2-year Treasury note, more sensitive to changes in Federal Reserve policy, fell to 1.5180% Wednesday morning, 6 basis points above the 10-year note's rate.
The move comes less than 24 hours after the spread between the 10-year Treasury yield and the 2-year rate fell to negative 5 basis points, its lowest level since 2007.
A 10-year rate below the 2-year yield is viewed by fixed income traders as an important recession prognosticator, marking an unusual phenomenon as bondholders receive better compensation in the short term.
The 3-month Treasury bill rate also traded higher than the 30-year bond yield on Wednesday.
The U.S. Treasury is set to auction $41 billion in 5-year notes and $18 billion in 1-year and 11-month floating rate notes (FRNs).
There are no major economic data reports scheduled on Wednesday.