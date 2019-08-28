Why retired NFL star Rob Gronkowski never spent a dime of his NFL salary

Former New England Patriots star Rob Gronkowski announced his retirement in March, putting an end to a nine-year NFL career that saw him rack up three Super Bowl wins and five Pro Bowl appearances while he earned over $50 million.

The 30-year-old Gronkowksi, who goes by the nickname "Gronk," has since moved on to the next stage of his career. The former NFL star announced on Tuesday that he's partnering with CBD products company CBDMedic to create a line of topical pain treatments using the cannabis-derived compound.

While Gronkowski is still likely to embark on additional ventures in his post-NFL career — he told reporters on Tuesday that he could partner with his brothers on fitness-related projects and that he's open to the idea of competing on ABC's "Dancing With the Stars" — one thing that's certain is the former NFL star's frugal money habits during his playing days have set him up for a more comfortable retirement.

"I just wanted to [save money] throughout my NFL career because I know that — and I've seen it with my own eyes — that it might not last long," Gronkowski tells CNBC Make It.

During his nine-year NFL career, Gronkowski made a point of only spending the money he made from various endorsement deals he signed with brands like Dunkin' Donuts, Tide laundry detergent and Monster Energy that reportedly earned him more than $3.5 million over his career. That way, he could save the millions he earned playing for the Patriots.

In fact, Gronk never touched "one dime of my signing bonus or NFL contract money," he wrote in his 2015 book, "It's Good to be Gronk."