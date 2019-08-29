Apple sends invites for September 10 event where new iPhones are expected

According to numerous leaks and reports, Apple is expected to announce three new iPhone models. There will be a successor to the cheaper iPhone XR and two "pro" models that will serve as upgrades to the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max.

The event will be on Sept. 10 at the Steve Jobs Theater, which is located at Apple's headquarters in Cupertino, Calif.

Apple sent out invitations to the media for its annual September event, where it's expected to announce new iPhone models.

Apple typically introduces a new Apple Watch at its September event too, but little has been reported on what might be expected. One recent rumor suggested Apple may introduce a new titanium model in addition to a ceramic Apple Watch.

Apple will probably use the event to talk more about its upcoming services launching this year. Apple Arcade was announced earlier this year and will provide unlimited access to select games for a monthly fee. Apple TV+, Apple's new subscription streaming service, is also coming in the fall. Apple hasn't said how much it will cost yet, but the company is considering pricing it at $9.99 per month, according to recent reports. So far, Apple has only shown off a few of the original shows it plans for Apple TV+, and it's library won't be nearly as large as others like Netflix.

Meanwhile, other tech and media companies are preparing their own streaming services. Disney's service, Disney+, will launch this fall and comes packed with thousands of shows and movies from properties like Pixar, Star Wars and Marvel. It'll cost $6.99 per month. AT&T and NBCUniversal also plan to launch streaming services early next year.

Other Apple products, like a new 16-inch MacBook and upgraded iPad Pros aren't expected until later in the fall. Last year, Apple held a separate event in Brooklyn on Oct. 30 where it launched a new Mac Mini, MacBook Air, 11-inch iPad Pro and 12.9-inch iPad Pro.

Disclosure: NBCUniversal is the parent company of CNBC.