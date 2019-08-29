Apple sends invites for September 10 event where new iPhones are expected

President Donald Trump said the U.S. and China are set to have trade talks on Thursday "at a different level."Marketsread more
Stocks jumped after China said it wished to resolve its protracted trade dispute with the world's largest economy with a "calm" attitude.
Earnings growth is grinding to a halt. The drop in earnings growth estimates is the largest since 2016.
A U.S. intelligence report says that the mysterious explosion off of Russia's northern coast occurred during a recovery mission to salvage the Kremlin's nuclear-powered...
"Usually before a recession, the Fed has been tightening rates so that the short end moves up above intermediate to the longer end," says UBS' Cashin. The opposite is...
Dorian is expected to grow into a potentially devastating Category 3 hurricane before hitting the U.S. mainland late Sunday or early Monday somewhere between the Florida Keys...
A significant recession could develop, if banks decide to sell the loans they own rather than make new ones. At present, the pressure to take this path is rising.
Comey is not being prosecuted for the alleged violations detailed in the scathing report by the DOJ's Office of Inspector General.
The rule change would be the latest move to roll back Obama-era emission regulations on major oil and gas industries, the main source of U.S. methane emissions.
Brands are taking Instagram influencers on trips to promote their companies, but often the groups are white, young and thin.
Apple sent out invitations to the media for its annual September event, where it's expected to announce new iPhone models.
The event will be on Sept. 10 at the Steve Jobs Theater, which is located at Apple's headquarters in Cupertino, Calif.
According to numerous leaks and reports, Apple is expected to announce three new iPhone models. There will be a successor to the cheaper iPhone XR and two "pro" models that will serve as upgrades to the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max.
Apple typically introduces a new Apple Watch at its September event too, but little has been reported on what might be expected. One recent rumor suggested Apple may introduce a new titanium model in addition to a ceramic Apple Watch.
Apple will probably use the event to talk more about its upcoming services launching this year. Apple Arcade was announced earlier this year and will provide unlimited access to select games for a monthly fee. Apple TV+, Apple's new subscription streaming service, is also coming in the fall. Apple hasn't said how much it will cost yet, but the company is considering pricing it at $9.99 per month, according to recent reports. So far, Apple has only shown off a few of the original shows it plans for Apple TV+, and it's library won't be nearly as large as others like Netflix.
Meanwhile, other tech and media companies are preparing their own streaming services. Disney's service, Disney+, will launch this fall and comes packed with thousands of shows and movies from properties like Pixar, Star Wars and Marvel. It'll cost $6.99 per month. AT&T and NBCUniversal also plan to launch streaming services early next year.
Other Apple products, like a new 16-inch MacBook and upgraded iPad Pros aren't expected until later in the fall. Last year, Apple held a separate event in Brooklyn on Oct. 30 where it launched a new Mac Mini, MacBook Air, 11-inch iPad Pro and 12.9-inch iPad Pro.
Disclosure: NBCUniversal is the parent company of CNBC.