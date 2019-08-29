Apple sends invites for September 10 event where new iPhones are expected

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Trump says US and China resume trade talks Thursday 'at a...

President Donald Trump said the U.S. and China are set to have trade talks on Thursday "at a different level."

Marketsread more

Dow jumps 350 points after China hints it won't retaliate for now...

Stocks jumped after China said it wished to resolve its protracted trade dispute with the world's largest economy with a "calm" attitude.

US Marketsread more

Wall Street hasn't been this negative about earnings growth in...

Earnings growth is grinding to a halt. The drop in earnings growth estimates is the largest since 2016.

Marketsread more

Apple sends invites for September 10 event where new iPhones are...

Apple sent invitations to the media for its annual September event, where it's expected to announce new iPhones and details on its streaming TV service.

Technologyread more

Intel says Russian explosion was not from nuclear-powered missile...

A U.S. intelligence report says that the mysterious explosion off of Russia's northern coast occurred during a recovery mission to salvage the Kremlin's nuclear-powered...

Defenseread more

Art Cashin says yield curve inversion as a recession signal...

"Usually before a recession, the Fed has been tightening rates so that the short end moves up above intermediate to the longer end," says UBS' Cashin. The opposite is...

Economyread more

Hurricane Dorian on track for Florida after strike in Caribbean

Dorian is expected to grow into a potentially devastating Category 3 hurricane before hitting the U.S. mainland late Sunday or early Monday somewhere between the Florida Keys...

Weather & Natural Disastersread more

Dick Bove: Banks could take 'the easy road' on loans and cause a...

A significant recession could develop, if banks decide to sell the loans they own rather than make new ones. At present, the pressure to take this path is rising.

Commentaryread more

Ex-FBI chief James Comey violated DOJ policies with Trump memos,...

Comey is not being prosecuted for the alleged violations detailed in the scathing report by the DOJ's Office of Inspector General.

Politicsread more

Trump to ease regulations on methane, major cause of climate...

The rule change would be the latest move to roll back Obama-era emission regulations on major oil and gas industries, the main source of U.S. methane emissions.

Weather & Natural Disastersread more

Instagram influencers are often white, and sponsoring brands get...

Brands are taking Instagram influencers on trips to promote their companies, but often the groups are white, young and thin.

Technologyread more

The Fed could cause a recession unless it cuts rates, top...

"Rates signal a bear market, and Fed hesitations risk a repeat of Custer's last stand at Little Big Horn," says Stifel's Barry Bannister.

Economyread more
Tech

Apple sends invites for September 10 event where new iPhones are expected

Todd Haselton@robotodd
Key Points
  • Apple sent out invitations to the media for its annual September event, where it is expected to announce new iPhone models.
  • Apple is also expected to give final details and pricing on its streaming TV service, Apple TV+.
  • The company is said to have even more products later this fall, including new MacBooks and iPads.
Apple's iPhone event will be held on Sept. 10 2019
Apple

Apple sent out invitations to the media for its annual September event, where it's expected to announce new iPhone models.

The event will be on Sept. 10 at the Steve Jobs Theater, which is located at Apple's headquarters in Cupertino, Calif.

According to numerous leaks and reports, Apple is expected to announce three new iPhone models. There will be a successor to the cheaper iPhone XR and two "pro" models that will serve as upgrades to the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max.

VIDEO1:0201:02
Apple sends out invitations for its annual September event
Halftime Report

Apple typically introduces a new Apple Watch at its September event too, but little has been reported on what might be expected. One recent rumor suggested Apple may introduce a new titanium model in addition to a ceramic Apple Watch.

Apple will probably use the event to talk more about its upcoming services launching this year. Apple Arcade was announced earlier this year and will provide unlimited access to select games for a monthly fee. Apple TV+, Apple's new subscription streaming service, is also coming in the fall. Apple hasn't said how much it will cost yet, but the company is considering pricing it at $9.99 per month, according to recent reports. So far, Apple has only shown off a few of the original shows it plans for Apple TV+, and it's library won't be nearly as large as others like Netflix.

Meanwhile, other tech and media companies are preparing their own streaming services. Disney's service, Disney+, will launch this fall and comes packed with thousands of shows and movies from properties like Pixar, Star Wars and Marvel. It'll cost $6.99 per month. AT&T and NBCUniversal also plan to launch streaming services early next year.

Other Apple products, like a new 16-inch MacBook and upgraded iPad Pros aren't expected until later in the fall. Last year, Apple held a separate event in Brooklyn on Oct. 30 where it launched a new Mac Mini, MacBook Air, 11-inch iPad Pro and 12.9-inch iPad Pro.

Disclosure: NBCUniversal is the parent company of CNBC.

VIDEO3:1803:18
Apple's credit card is now available to all U.S. customers
The Bottom Line