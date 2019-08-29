Asia stocks set to open little changed as investors watch US Treasury yields

Bond yields are heading south, and there appears to be no stopping them for now.Market Insiderread more
The raid comes as the union and Big Three Detroit automakers are negotiating new contracts for 158,000 UAW workers.Autosread more
There's a good chance the same voters who say they don't like "Trump's tariffs" will support them if they're promoted by Warren, Sanders or Biden. But none of the candidates...Politicsread more
The combination of rising home prices and falling mortgage rates has U.S. homeowners sitting on a veritable fortune in home equity. The collective amount of money borrowers...Real Estateread more
A former employee in Google's legal department accuses its legal chief of having an extramarital relationship with her.Technologyread more
"It's worked for me. It's worked for a lot of players," the two-time Denver Broncos Super Bowl champion says.Health and Scienceread more
Basketball legend-turned-businessman Shaquille O'Neal told CNBC on Wednesday about the worst investment he ever made.Investingread more
Rosenberg's company, SR 2018 LLC, is listed as a six-figure donor to the Trump Victory committee and it also sent checks directly to Trump's campaign.2020 Electionsread more
When you land on the outer rim planet of Batuu, you may notice bubbling pods of blue and green milk, stormtroopers interrogating citizens or even the sound of a TIE Fighter...Entertainmentread more
Moody's revised its outlook on J&J's top-tier credit rating to "negative" from "stable" reflecting the company's financial exposure to opioid-related litigation.Health and Scienceread more
Jim Cramer says students who graduate with no debt end up being worth more than classmates with outstanding loans.Mad Money with Jim Cramerread more
Stocks in Asia were poised to open little changed on Thursday as investors continue to watch the yield curve in U.S. Treasurys, which inverted further overnight.
Futures pointed to a muted open for Japanese shares. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 20,490, while its counterpart in Osaka was at 20,530. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close of 20,479.42.
Australian stocks were also set to open largely unchanged, with the SPI futures contract at 6,463.0, as compared to the S&P/ASX 200's last close at 6,500.60.
Investors will continue to monitor the yields in U.S. Treasurys. The 30-year bond yield fell to a new record low of 1.907% on Wednesday before seeing a partial recovery. It was last at 1.9381%.
The closely-watched yield spread between the 10-year Treasury note and 2-year note also widened further on Wednesday, extending losses from the previous session where it touched its lowest level since 2007. The phenomenon, also known as a yield curve inversion, has historically preceded periods of recession.
Energy stocks in the region will also be watched, after strong gains were seen in the sector overnight stateside.
Markets continue to remain on edge as investors await developments on the U.S.-China trade front, with the tariff war between the two economic powerhouses recently escalating and further dampening sentiment and raising concerns over the global economic outlook.
Overnight on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 258.20 points higher at 26,063.10. The S&P 500 rose 0.7% to close at 2,887.94 while the Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.4% to end its trading day at 7,856.88.
The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was last at 98.210 following its lows below 98.0 seen earlier in the week.
The Japanese yen traded at 106.02 against the dollar after seeing lows around 106.2 earlier in the week. The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.6736, off highs above $0.676 touched earlier in the trading week.
Here's a look at some of the data due today:
— CNBC's Fred Imbert contributed to this report.