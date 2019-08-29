Asia stocks set to open little changed as investors watch US Treasury yields

Stocks in Asia were poised to open little changed on Thursday as investors continue to watch the yield curve in U.S. Treasurys, which inverted further overnight.

Futures pointed to a muted open for Japanese shares. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 20,490, while its counterpart in Osaka was at 20,530. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close of 20,479.42.

Australian stocks were also set to open largely unchanged, with the SPI futures contract at 6,463.0, as compared to the S&P/ASX 200's last close at 6,500.60.

Investors will continue to monitor the yields in U.S. Treasurys. The 30-year bond yield fell to a new record low of 1.907% on Wednesday before seeing a partial recovery. It was last at 1.9381%.

The closely-watched yield spread between the 10-year Treasury note and 2-year note also widened further on Wednesday, extending losses from the previous session where it touched its lowest level since 2007. The phenomenon, also known as a yield curve inversion, has historically preceded periods of recession.

Energy stocks in the region will also be watched, after strong gains were seen in the sector overnight stateside.

Markets continue to remain on edge as investors await developments on the U.S.-China trade front, with the tariff war between the two economic powerhouses recently escalating and further dampening sentiment and raising concerns over the global economic outlook.