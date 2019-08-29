China says it's willing to resolve the trade war with a 'calm attitude'

China is willing to calmly resolve the trade dispute with the United States, Gao Feng, spokesman for China's Ministry of Commerce, said Thursday.China Politicsread more
Forecasters warned Hurricane Dorian was gaining strength and probably would grow into a dangerous storm while heading toward the northern Bahamas and Florida's east coast.Weather & Natural Disastersread more
China sent a fresh batch of troops into Hong Kong on Thursday — a move it described as routine — as protests in the city continue.China Politicsread more
China's commerce ministry said Thursday that it is willing to resolve an ongoing trade war with the U.S. with a "calm" attitude.US Marketsread more
Gillibrand's decision to drop out of the race comes after she failed to qualify for the third Democratic debate on Sept. 12 in Houston.2020 Electionsread more
The semiconductor industry is facing a "profound" threat from geopolitics, according to the president of industry association SEMI China, Lung Chu.Technologyread more
Tesla CEO Elon Musk pointed to advances in artificial intelligence as evidence that we are smarter than computers in fewer and fewer realms.Technologyread more
The plan will emphasize how her Medicare for All healthcare proposal would cover long-term, in-home services and early screening for individuals with disabilities2020 Electionsread more
Bond yields are heading south, and there appears to be no stopping them for now.Market Insiderread more
Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte was given a mandate to form a new government Thursday.Europe Politicsread more
A public petition against U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson's suspension of parliament passed a million signatures within its first 24 hours as protests broke out across the...Politicsread more
BEIJING — China is willing to calmly resolve the trade dispute with the United States and is against any further escalation in tensions, Gao Feng, spokesman for China's Ministry of Commerce, said Thursday.
"We firmly reject an escalation of the trade war, and are willing to negotiate and collaborate in order to solve this problem with a calm attitude," Gao said, according to a CNBC translation of his Mandarin-language remarks. He noted that the Chinese and U.S. trade delegations have maintained "effective” communication.
But he did not confirm a claim from President Donald Trump on Monday which said the Chinese team had called the U.S. over the weekend with the desire of reaching a deal soon. China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has previously said it is unaware of the call that Trump described.
Tensions between the world's two-largest economies escalated late last week and into the weekend with each country announcing plans to increase tariffs on billions of dollars' worth of goods from the other.
"At present, there have been quite a lot of all kinds of sayings. In the area of economics and trade, we will clarify the facts and let everyone understand the truth," Gao said. He declined to confirm whether Trump's comments counted among such sayings.
The last publicly known high-level call between both delegations was on August 13. The Ministry of Commerce said at the time in a statement that a similar call was planned within two weeks. The two sides were also expected to meet face-to-face in September.
However, after the latest escalation it is still not clear how close the U.S. and China are to taking another step forward in negotiations. When asked Thursday about whether the two sides will meet in September, Gao said both are discussing the matter.