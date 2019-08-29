China could harden its stance on Hong Kong amid perceived interference, says Cornell professor

China has blamed Western powers for meddling in the Hong Kong protests — that perceived interference could lead to a "hardening of positions," according to a professor at Cornell University.

"What is happening right now is that narrative is building up in China ... that the U.S. and other western powers are interfering in China's economic affairs and policies, and interfering in what China sees as its domestic political affairs, i.e. Hong Kong," said Eswar Prasad, a professor of trade policy at Cornell University in New York.

That could potentially "lead to a more precipitate action by the Chinese government to quell the continuing protests in Hong Kong," Prasad said, especially ahead of the country's 70th National Day on October 1.