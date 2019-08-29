Skip Navigation
Tech

Disney sells its stake in YES Network to investor group that includes Amazon in $3.47 billion deal

Lauren Feiner@lauren_feiner
Key Points
  • Disney sold its stake in the YES Network to an investor group that includes Amazon, the company announced Thursday.
  • The total enterprise value of the stake is $3.47 billion, according to the announcement.
  • The Yankees and Sinclair Broadcast Group are also part of the investor group.
Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon and Blue Origin speaks during the JFK Space Summit, celebrating the 50th anniversary of the moon landing, at the John F. Kennedy Library in Boston, June 19, 2019.
Katherine Taylor | Reuters

Disney announced Thursday it has sold its stake in the YES Network to an investor group including Amazon.

The investor group, which also includes the Yankees and Sinclair Broadcast Group, acquired the 80% stake of the YES Network that was not already held by the Yankees, according to the release. The total enterprise value of the deal was $3.47 billion, according to the announcement.

Disney agreed to sell the 22 regional sports networks (RSNs) owned by 21st Century Fox as a condition of Disney's acquisition of the company. The YES Network, which airs Yankees games as well as other local sports and specialty content, was among the RSNs the Department of Justice required Disney to sell.

A press release by the investor group says the Yankees, Sinclair and Amazon will make up a "new strategic partnership." It does not specifically outline Amazon's role in the partnership, but says the Yankees "will contribute its excellence in developing, producing and marketing sports content that is compelling for fans globally," and Sinclair "will work with the YES team management to manage traditional and virtual distribution relationships."

YES Network President Jon Litner will remain in his current role, according to the release.

WATCH: Amazon is so much more than online shopping — here's how big its become

VIDEO3:5603:56
Amazon is so much more than online shopping — here's how big its become
Digital Original