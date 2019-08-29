Skip Navigation
Politics

Ex-FBI Director James Comey violated department policies with Trump memos, watchdog says

Dan Mangan@_DanMangan
Kevin Breuninger@KevinWilliamB
Key Points
  • Former FBI Director James Comey violated Justice Department and FBI policies in his handling of memos documenting conversations with President Donald Trump,  a Justice Department watchdog said
  • Comey, who was fired by Trump in May 2017, is not being prosecuted for the alleged violations detailed in the scathing report by the Justice Department's Office of Inspector General.
  • "Comey set a dangerous example for the over 35,000 current FBI employees—and the many thousands more former FBI employees—who similarly have access to or knowledge of non-public information," the report said.
James Comey testified in front of the Senate Intelligence Committee last June.
Cheriss May | NurPhoto | Getty Images

Former FBI Director James Comey violated Justice Department and FBI policies, as well as his employment agreement, in his handling of memos documenting conversations with President Donald Trump,  a Justice Department watchdog said Thursday.

Comey, who was fired by Trump on May 9, 2017 after allegedly resisting pressure by Trump to drop a probe of his former national security adviser Michael Flynn, is not being prosecuted for the alleged violations detailed in the scathing report by the Justice Department's Office of Inspector General.

Comey has said he had penned the memos right meeting with Trump during the early days of his residency.

One of the memos claims that Trump asked Comey to shut down an investigation in Flynn, who later pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his conversations with Russia's ambassador to the United States weeks before Trump was inaugurated.

Comey later asked his friend Daniel Richman, a Columbia University Law professor, to share the contents of that memo with the New York Times.

The IG's report faulted Comey for that, as well as for mishandling the other memos.

"By not safeguarding sensitive information obtained during the course of his FBI employment, and by using it to create public pressure for official action, Comey set a dangerous example for the over 35,000 current FBI employees—and the many thousands more former FBI employees—who similarly have access to or knowledge of non-public information," the report said.

The Inspector General's Office noted that, "We have previously faulted Comey for acting unilaterally and inconsistent with Department" policy in regards to his press conference several months before the 2016 election which both slammed Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton for her handling of emails as secretary of State, while claiming she should not be prosecuted for her conduct.

"Comey's unauthorized disclosure of sensitive law enforcement information about the Flynn investigation merits similar criticism," the report said.

VIDEO0:4600:46
James Comey used his Gmail for FBI business
The Bottom Line

The new report focused on Comey's "disclosure of sensitive investigative information and handling of certain memoranda," which included how he created, stored and handled seven memos detailing "one-to-one" interactions with Trump from Jan. 6, 2017 through April 11, 2017.

The report noted that Comey had considered five of the memos "to be his personal documents," created three of the memos "on his personal laptop computers," and "kept signed originals of four of the Memos ... in his personal safe at home while he was serving as FBI Director."

He kept those copies even after being fired, did not report that fact to the FBI, and a month after being terminated provided copies of four memos to special counsel Robert Mueller, the report said.

Comey also used his personal scanner and private email address to provide copies of several memos to his personal attorneys after being fired.

One of the memos contained six words that the FBI determined in June 2017 "to be classified at the 'CONFIDENTIAL' level," the report said, while two other memors contained information determined to be "For Official Use Only."

"In a country built on the rule of law, it is of utmost importance that all FBI employees adhere to Department and FBI policies, particularly when confronted by what appear to be extraordinary circumstances or compelling personal convictions," the report said.

"Comey had several other lawful options available to him to advocate for the appointment of a Special Counsel, which he told us was his goal in making the disclosure," the IG's office said.

"What was not permitted was the unauthorized disclosure of sensitive investigative information, obtained during the course of FBI employment, in order to achieve a personally desired outcome."

Comey, who along with Richman and 15 other people were interviewed by the IG's office, immediately responded to the report on Twitter.

The White House did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment on the watchdog's report.