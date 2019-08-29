Ex-FBI Director James Comey violated department policies with Trump memos, watchdog says

Former FBI Director James Comey violated Justice Department and FBI policies, as well as his employment agreement, in his handling of memos documenting conversations with President Donald Trump, a Justice Department watchdog said Thursday.

Comey, who was fired by Trump on May 9, 2017 after allegedly resisting pressure by Trump to drop a probe of his former national security adviser Michael Flynn, is not being prosecuted for the alleged violations detailed in the scathing report by the Justice Department's Office of Inspector General.

Comey has said he had penned the memos right meeting with Trump during the early days of his residency.

One of the memos claims that Trump asked Comey to shut down an investigation in Flynn, who later pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his conversations with Russia's ambassador to the United States weeks before Trump was inaugurated.

Comey later asked his friend Daniel Richman, a Columbia University Law professor, to share the contents of that memo with the New York Times.

The IG's report faulted Comey for that, as well as for mishandling the other memos.

"By not safeguarding sensitive information obtained during the course of his FBI employment, and by using it to create public pressure for official action, Comey set a dangerous example for the over 35,000 current FBI employees—and the many thousands more former FBI employees—who similarly have access to or knowledge of non-public information," the report said.

The Inspector General's Office noted that, "We have previously faulted Comey for acting unilaterally and inconsistent with Department" policy in regards to his press conference several months before the 2016 election which both slammed Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton for her handling of emails as secretary of State, while claiming she should not be prosecuted for her conduct.

"Comey's unauthorized disclosure of sensitive law enforcement information about the Flynn investigation merits similar criticism," the report said.