China sends fresh troops into Hong Kong as military pledges to protect 'national sovereignty'

Soldiers of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) perform drills during a demonstration at an open day at the PLA Ngong Shuen Chau Barracks on June 30, 2019 in Hong Kong, China.

China sent a fresh batch of troops into Hong Kong on Thursday, and its military issued a statement saying its Hong Kong Garrison will "resolutely follow" the central government's instructions.

It came as the Asian financial center continues to grapple with weeks of protests, that sometimes turned violent. Hundreds of thousands have poured into the streets of Hong Kong since early June to rally against a now-suspended bill.

Earlier, state media reported that troops from the People's Liberation Army (PLA) had moved into Hong Kong. The military's moves were described as routine.

On Thursday morning, the PLA's overseas public relations arm issued a statement that said: "The Hong Kong Garrison will resolutely follow the instructions of the Central Government and the Central Military Commission, resolutely implement the 'one country, two systems' principle."