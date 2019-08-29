Indonesia pledges $40 billion to modernize Jakarta ahead of capital city move

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

China sends troops into Hong Kong as military pledges to protect...

China sent a fresh batch of troops into Hong Kong on Thursday — a move it described as routine — as protests in the city continue.

China Politicsread more

Why record low bond yields could keep heading lower as market...

Bond yields are heading south, and there appears to be no stopping them for now.

Market Insiderread more

Asia stocks dip as investors watch US Treasury yields

Stocks in Asia slipped Thursday morning as investors continue to watch the yield curve in U.S. Treasurys, which inverted further overnight.

Asia Marketsread more

Elon Musk: Computers will surpass us 'in every single way'

Tesla CEO Elon Musk pointed to advances in artificial intelligence as evidence that we are smarter than computers in fewer and fewer realms.

Technologyread more

Federal agents raid home of United Auto Workers union President...

The raid comes as the union and Big Three Detroit automakers are negotiating new contracts for 158,000 UAW workers.

Autosread more

Saudi Arabia's stock exchange completes full inclusion on MSCI...

Saudi Arabia's stock exchange, the Tadawul, has officially completed its full inclusion on the MSCI emerging markets index.

Marketsread more

Vietnam is ripe for private equity investors as US-China trade...

As American companies plan to move their manufacturing bases outside China, Southeast Asian countries could be the big winners, says General Atlantic's Sandeep Naik.

Traderead more

China may harden its stance on Hong Kong amid perceived...

China has blamed Western powers for meddling in the Hong Kong protests — that perceived interference could lead to a "hardening of positions," according to a professor at...

China Politicsread more

Bashing China could be the Democrats' ticket to the White House

There's a good chance the same voters who say they don't like "Trump's tariffs" will support them if they're promoted by Warren, Sanders or Biden. But none of the candidates...

Politicsread more

Homeowners are sitting on a record amount of cash

The combination of rising home prices and falling mortgage rates has U.S. homeowners sitting on a veritable fortune in home equity. The collective amount of money borrowers...

Real Estateread more

Former Google employee details affair with company's top lawyer

A former employee in Google's legal department accuses its legal chief of having an extramarital relationship with her.

Technologyread more

NFL should let players use CBD to manage pain: Hall of Fame RB...

"It's worked for me. It's worked for a lot of players," the two-time Denver Broncos Super Bowl champion says.

Health and Scienceread more
Asia Economy

Indonesia pledges $40 billion to modernize Jakarta ahead of capital city move

Key Points
  • The Indonesian government has announced its plans to move the country's capital, but it's not abandoning Jakarta.
  • Jakarta, the current capital, will undergo a 571 trillion rupiah ($40.18 billion) urban regeneration in the next 10 years, says Bambang Brodjonegoro, Indonesia's minister of national development planning.
  • That's more than the $33 billion expected cost to build a new capital city on Borneo island, he says.
Traffic congestion in Jakarta, Indonesia.
Bay Ismoyo | AFP | Getty Images

The Indonesian government is not abandoning Jakarta after announcing plans to move the country's capital, its planning minister said, pledging to spend $40 billion to save the slowly sinking city in the next decade.

The current Indonesian capital will undergo a 571 trillion rupiah ($40.18 billion) urban regeneration in the next 10 years, more than the $33 billion expected cost to build a new capital city on Borneo island, Bambang Brodjonegoro told Reuters in an interview.

"Jakarta is the center of everything in Indonesia. What we are moving out of is the center of administration, but finance (centers), businesses and trades will stay," Brodjonegoro said.

Jakarta is one of the world's most densely populated cities, home to more than 10 million people and three times that number when counting those who live in surrounding towns.

Brodjonegoro said the relocation decision was taken because the government knew the population concentration in Jakarta has to be reduced.

The government expects to begin moving to the new capital city in the East Kalimantan province in 2024.

"People assume Jakarta is doing fine. Jakarta is not doing fine at all. The water condition is a cause for concern, wastewater, air pollution," he added.

VIDEO2:1502:15
We will use policy to improve Indonesia's growth prospects: Finance minister
Street Signs Asia

Only 60% of the city has pipe water infrastructure, forcing millions of people and businesses to dig wells to use up groundwater, hurting the environment, Brodjonegoro said.

The over extraction makes Jakarta prone to floods and sinking due to subsidence. Rising sea levels aggravated the sinking with some part of the city dropping as much as 11 inches a year, making Jakarta the fastest sinking city of its size globally.

Part of the new project submitted by the city government is to extend water pipes to cover all of Jakarta so that people don't rely on groundwater, Brodjonegoro said.

The government will also build a new sewage system, he said.

The biggest chunk of the spending would be for mass transportation, such as lengthening the newly built track for its mass rapid transit (MRT) system, a new loopline railway, more commuter lines, bus-only lanes and flyovers, Brodjonegoro said.

Jakarta suffers from some of world's worst traffic jams. The congestion, the current dry season, industrial pollution and the city's reliance on coal power plants had put Jakarta among the world's most polluted cities as well.

Heri Andreas, a geodesist who does research on subsidence for the Bandung Institute of Technology, said Jakarta may be saved if people stop sucking groundwater, even though he noted any construction could weigh on the city.

"If 100% of Jakartans stop using groundwater, we can build infrastructure massively and the ground will not subside," he told Reuters by telephone.

However, at the current sinking rate, 95% of Jakarta will be underwater by 2050, Andreas warned.