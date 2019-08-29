US intel report says mysterious Russian explosion was triggered by recovery mission of nuclear-powered missile, not a test

President Donald Trump said the U.S. and China are set to have trade talks on Thursday "at a different level."Marketsread more
Stocks jumped after China said it wished to resolve its protracted trade dispute with the world's largest economy with a "calm" attitude.US Marketsread more
Earnings growth is grinding to a halt. The drop in earnings growth estimates is the largest since 2016.Marketsread more
Apple sent invitations to the media for its annual September event, where it's expected to announce new iPhones and details on its streaming TV service.Technologyread more
A U.S. intelligence report says that the mysterious explosion off of Russia's northern coast occurred during a recovery mission to salvage the Kremlin's nuclear-powered...Defenseread more
"Usually before a recession, the Fed has been tightening rates so that the short end moves up above intermediate to the longer end," says UBS' Cashin. The opposite is...Economyread more
Dorian is expected to grow into a potentially devastating Category 3 hurricane before hitting the U.S. mainland late Sunday or early Monday somewhere between the Florida Keys...Weather & Natural Disastersread more
A significant recession could develop, if banks decide to sell the loans they own rather than make new ones. At present, the pressure to take this path is rising.Commentaryread more
Comey is not being prosecuted for the alleged violations detailed in the scathing report by the DOJ's Office of Inspector General.Politicsread more
The rule change would be the latest move to roll back Obama-era emission regulations on major oil and gas industries, the main source of U.S. methane emissions.Weather & Natural Disastersread more
Brands are taking Instagram influencers on trips to promote their companies, but often the groups are white, young and thin.Technologyread more
WASHINGTON — A U.S. intelligence assessment found that the mysterious explosion off of Russia's northern coast occurred during a recovery mission to salvage a nuclear-powered missile from the ocean floor, according to people with direct knowledge of the report.
The mysterious August 8 explosion that killed five scientists sparked fears that Russia had tested its new nuclear-powered Burevestnik missile, also known as Skyfall.
"This was not a new launch of the weapon, instead it was a recovery mission to salvage a lost missile from a previous test," explained a person with direct knowledge of the U.S. intelligence assessment. "There was an explosion on one of the vessels involved in the recovery and that caused a reaction in the missile's nuclear core which lead to the radiation leak," explained another person, who spoke to CNBC on the condition of anonymity.
The U.S. intelligence report did not mention potential health or environmental risks posed by damage to the missile's nuclear reactor.
Last year, CNBC learned of Moscow's similar preparations to try to recover a nuclear-powered missile lost at sea. Crews attempted to recover a missile that landed in the Barents Sea after a failed test. The operation included three vessels, one of which is equipped to handle radioactive material from the weapon's nuclear core. If the Russians were able to regain possession of the missile, U.S. intelligence analysts expect Moscow will use the procedure as a blueprint for future recovery operations.
Read more: Russia is preparing to search for a nuclear-powered missile that was lost at sea after a failed test
Last March, Russian President Vladimir Putin unveiled a slew of hypersonic weapons, including Burevestnik, saying it was a nuclear-powered missile with unlimited range. However, the Kremlin has yet to perform a successful test of the weapon over multiple attempts, according to sources with direct knowledge of a U.S. intelligence report on the weapons program.
Burevestnik was tested once earlier this year and prior to that, the weapon was tested four times between November 2017 and February in 2018, each resulting in a crash.
The U.S. assessed that the longest test flight lasted just more than two minutes, with the missile flying 22 miles before losing control and crashing. The shortest test lasted four seconds and flew for five miles.
The tests apparently showed that the nuclear-powered heart of the cruise missile failed to initiate and, therefore, the weapon was unable to achieve the indefinite flight Putin had boasted about.
What's more, CNBC learned in March that the Kremlin will only produce a few of these weapons because the program has yet to complete a successful test and is too expensive to develop.
The Pentagon has nearly a dozen programs tasked with developing and defending against the new breed of weapons. As it stands, the U.S. currently cannot defend against hypersonic weapons.