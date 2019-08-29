Nike's new shoes have laces you can control with Siri

Nike on Thursday announced Adapt Huarache shoes. They're a redesign of the original Nike Huarache launched in 1991 and use FitAdapt self-lacing technology similar to the Nike Adapt BB shoes that were announced in January.

The Adapt Huaraches work with the Apple Watch and Siri, so you can ask Siri to control a motor inside to lace or unlace the shoes.

With support for Apple's Siri shortcuts, users can talk to an Apple Watch or an iPhone and say a phrase like "Siri, release my shoes" to remove them.