Tech

Nike's new shoes have laces you can control with Siri

Todd Haselton
Key Points
  • Nike announces Adapt Huarache shoes.
  • The shoes can connect to an iPhone app.
  • They can also lace themselves up using Siri commands.
  • Welcome to the future.
Nike Adapt Huarache
Nike

Nike on Thursday announced Adapt Huarache shoes. They're a redesign of the original Nike Huarache launched in 1991 and use FitAdapt self-lacing technology similar to the Nike Adapt BB shoes that were announced in January.

The Adapt Huaraches work with the Apple Watch and Siri, so you can ask Siri to control a motor inside to lace or unlace the shoes.

With support for Apple's Siri shortcuts, users can talk to an Apple Watch or an iPhone and say a phrase like "Siri, release my shoes" to remove them.

Nike Adapt Huarache lets you use Siri to lace or unlace the shoes.
Nike

The Adapt Huaraches also support different presets for fit styles. You can set a tighter fit for exercise, or a looser one when you're at home. Like the Adapt BB shoes, you can select and change the color of two LED lights that sit on the sole, and each fit preset can be set to display a different color. Nike will offer different presets for foot types and activities, it said.

Nike Adapt Huarache
Nike

Nike said the Adapt Huarache will be released on Sept. 13 through its SNKRS app and at select retailers. It didn't announce pricing, but the Adapt BB shoes were sold for $350 initially. They now sell for more on resale sites, however.

VIDEO2:3102:31
Nike designer: Self-tying shoes a big step forward
Squawk Alley

Follow @CNBCtech on Twitter for the latest tech product news.