Senators ask Jeff Bezos to crack down on thousands of unsafe products on Amazon

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Why mobile payments have barely caught on in the U.S.

Compared with China, India and other countries, the U.S. is way behind when it comes to the adoption of mobile payments.

Financeread more

Trump says US and China resume trade talks Thursday 'at a...

"Let's see what the end product is; that's what you have to judge it by," Trump said.

Marketsread more

Dow jumps nearly 350 points, China hints it won't retaliate for...

Stocks jumped after China said it wished to resolve its protracted trade dispute with the world's largest economy with a "calm" attitude.

US Marketsread more

Senators ask Jeff Bezos to crack down on thousands of unsafe...

Three Senate Democrats sent a letter to Amazon urging the company to do something about the thousands of unsafe or banned products listed on the e-commerce site.

Technologyread more

Intel says Russian explosion was not from nuclear-powered missile...

A U.S. intelligence report says the mysterious explosion off Russia's northern coast occurred during a recovery mission to salvage the Kremlin's nuclear-powered missile from...

Defenseread more

The third 2020 Democratic debate lineup is set: Here's who made...

ABC News unveils the lineup of only 10 candidates for the 2020 Democratic presidential primary debate set for Sept. 12 in Houston.

2020 Electionsread more

Jeffrey Epstein case dismissed, lawyers still want judge to probe...

The dismissal by U.S. District Judge Richard Berman in response to a request by prosecutors was a formality, given the death of Epstein, a former friend of Presidents Donald...

Politicsread more

Larry Summers blasts ex-Fed president's call to thwart Trump in...

"That is to misunderstand entirely the role of appointed officials in a democracy," Summers said.

The Fedread more

Dorian forecast to become Category 4 hurricane as it approaches...

Hurricane Dorian is forecast to strengthen and become a highly dangerous Category 4 hurricane on Sunday, with winds of 130 mph.

Weather & Natural Disastersread more

Hurricane Dorian could snarl Florida flights over Labor Day...

Airlines have started to waive change fees as Hurricane Dorian strengthens and edges northward toward Florida, threatening to snarl travel during Labor Day weekend.

Airlinesread more

Wall Street hasn't been this negative about earnings growth in...

Earnings growth estimates are grinding to a halt. The drop in the projections is the largest since 2016.

Marketsread more

FTC is reportedly investigating Juul's marketing practices

The Federal Trade Commission is investigating whether e-cigarette maker Juul used deceptive marketing and targeted minors, according to a report from the Wall Street Journal.

Health and Scienceread more
Tech

Senators ask Jeff Bezos to crack down on thousands of unsafe products on Amazon

Annie Palmer@annierpalmer
Key Points
  • Sens. Richard Blumenthal, Bob Menendez and Ed Markey wrote a letter to Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos on Thursday, asking him to do something about the thousands of unsafe products on the company's site. 
  • The letter calls on Amazon to "immediately" remove all the unsafe products, use more effective warning labels on certain products and put in place more robust policies to keep unsafe products off the platform.
  • The letter cites a Wall Street Journal investigation that found more than 4,000 unsafe or banned products on Amazon.
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos.
Emmanuel Dunnand | AFP | Getty Images

Three Senate Democrats sent a letter to Amazon urging the company to do something about the thousands of unsafe or banned products listed on the e-commerce site.

In a letter sent to Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos on Thursday, Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), Sen. Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) and Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.) asked him to take action to stop the sale of unsafe products on Amazon. The senators also called on Bezos to put in place more accurate warnings on products that require them.

The letter was in response to a recent Wall Street Journal investigation, which found more than 4,000 items for sale on Amazon's site that have been declared unsafe by federal agencies, have misleading labels or are outright banned by federal regulators. Following the report, Amazon removed or changed the description on more than half of the problematic listings, according to the Journal.

But the senators said more could be done to clean up unsafe products on Amazon.

"Unquestionably, Amazon is falling short of is commitment to keeping safe those consumers who use its massive platform," the senators wrote in the letter. "We call on you to immediately remove from the platform all the problematic products examined in the recent WSJ report; explain how you are going about this process; conduct a sweeping internal investigation of your enforcement and consumer safety policies; and institute changes that will continue to keep unsafe products off your platform."

The senators included a number of questions for Bezos seeking more information on Amazon's safety efforts and policy enforcement, with a deadline for Bezos to respond by Sept. 29. Blumenthal told the Journal that he intends to seek congressional hearings once Bezos responds to the letter.

Representatives from Amazon were not immediately available for comment.

In response to the Journal investigation, Amazon said in a blog post that it requires products on its site to comply with "relevant laws and regulations" and pointed to its use of automated tools to detect noncompliant products.

The letter represents the latest example of Amazon facing pressure from Washington. Earlier this month, Blumenthal and Menendez sent a letter to Bezos asking for answers about the company's "Amazon's Choice" badge, citing a BuzzFeed report that showed it often endorses defective or poor quality items.

VIDEO3:3703:37
Amazon's Prime problem: Unsafe items for sale, according to WSJ
Power Lunch