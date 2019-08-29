Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Ulta, Ambarella and Dell

Skip Navigation
Dow jumps over 300 points, China hints it won't retaliate for now...

Stocks jumped after China said it wished to resolve its protracted trade dispute with the world's largest economy with a "calm" attitude.

Why mobile payments have barely caught on in the U.S.

Compared with China, India and other countries, the U.S. is way behind when it comes to the adoption of mobile payments.

Trump says US and China resume trade talks Thursday 'at a...

"Let's see what the end product is; that's what you have to judge it by," Trump said.

Senators ask Jeff Bezos to crack down on thousands of unsafe...

Three Senate Democrats sent a letter to Amazon urging the company to do something about the thousands of unsafe or banned products listed on the e-commerce site.

Candidate Beto O'Rourke releases trade plan that would end...

"Trade is not the problem — Trump is," Democratic presidential candidate and former Rep. Beto O'Rourke said in releasing his trade policy.

Disney sells its stake in YES Network to investor group that...

The Yankees and Sinclair Broadcast Group are also among the members of the investor group.

Ulta shares plummet as earnings fall short, company slashes...

Shares of Ulta Beauty tanked 21% after the company reported earnings after the bell Thursday that missed analysts' expectations and slashed its outlook for the fiscal year.

Intel says Russian explosion was not from nuclear-powered missile...

A U.S. intelligence report says the mysterious explosion off Russia's northern coast occurred during a recovery mission to salvage the Kremlin's nuclear-powered missile from...

The third 2020 Democratic debate lineup is set: Here's who made...

ABC News unveils the lineup of only 10 candidates for the 2020 Democratic presidential primary debate set for Sept. 12 in Houston.

US surfboard maker catches a break in ongoing trade war

Making surfboards is a dying craft in Hermosa Beach, California. But at least one surfboard maker hopes the tide will turn once President Trump's latest round of tariffs takes...

Walmart will offer mental health and other services at a new...

The clinic, called Walmart Health, will offer hearing tests, 60-minute counseling sessions and vision tests, as well as mental health support.

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Ulta, Ambarella and Dell

Elizabeth Myong@elizabeth_myong
Pedestrians pass in front of an Ulta Beauty store in New York.
Gabby Jones | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Shares of Ulta nosedived 21% after the company lowered its guidance and missed earnings estimates. The beauty company lowered its revenue growth guidance to 9%-12%, compared to the 12.3% Refinitiv estimate. It also lowered its fiscal year earnings guidance from $12.82-$13.03 to $11.86-$12.06. Refinitiv had estimated fiscal year EPS of $12.97.

The company reported second quarter earnings per share of $2.76 on revenue of $1.67 billion. Analysts had expected earnings per share of $2.80 on revenue of $1.68 billion, according to Refinitiv consensus estimates. Mary Dillon, Chief Executive Officer, said the company updated its outlook due to "headwinds" in the U.S. cosmetic market.

Dell jumped 9% after beating second-quarter revenue estimates. The information technology company reported second quarter adjusted earnings per share of $2.15 on revenue of $23.45 billion. Analysts had expected earnings per share of $1.47 on revenue of $23.27 billion, according to Refinitiv consensus estimates. Tom Sweet, chief financial officer of Dell, cited the company's "diverse portfolio and consistent execution".

Shares of Marvell Technology Group fell more than 5% after reporting weak second quarter earnings and revenue guidance. The semiconductor company reported second quarter adjusted earnings per share of 16 cents on revenue of $657 million. Analysts had expected earnings per share of 15 cents on revenue of $652 million. CEO Matt Murphy said the company faces "a worsening macroeconomic environment," in addition to issues with Huawei.

Ambarella surged more than 18% after reporting better-than-expected second quarter earnings. The semiconductor design company reported adjusted earnings per share of 21 cents on revenue of $56.4 million. Analysts had expected earnings per share of 2 cents on revenue of $52.0 million, according to Refinitiv consensus estimates. Fermi Wang, Ambarella president and CEO, said the company's outlook was strong. 

"Our confidence in our fiscal year 2020 outlook has increased, despite the geopolitical uncertainty," he said.