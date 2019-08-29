Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Best Buy, Abercrombie & Fitch, Box, Disney & more

These are the stocks posting the largest moves before the bell.Market Insiderread more
China is willing to calmly resolve the trade dispute with the United States, Gao Feng, spokesman for China's Ministry of Commerce, said Thursday.China Politicsread more
Forecasters warned Hurricane Dorian was gaining strength and probably would grow into a dangerous storm while heading toward the northern Bahamas and Florida's east coast.Weather & Natural Disastersread more
China sent a fresh batch of troops into Hong Kong on Thursday — a move it described as routine — as protests in the city continue.China Politicsread more
With Deutsche Bank calling an "attractive entry point" in shares of JetBlue, experts inspect other airline stocks for buying opportunities.Trading Nationread more
Gillibrand's decision to drop out of the race comes after she failed to qualify for the third Democratic debate on Sept. 12 in Houston.2020 Electionsread more
Tesla CEO Elon Musk pointed to advances in artificial intelligence as evidence that we are smarter than computers in fewer and fewer realms.Technologyread more
As a trade war takes its toll, earnings are likely to be flat in 2019, compared to last year's record pace, according to an analyst at Refinitiv.Trader Talk with Bob Pisaniread more
Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:
Best Buy – The electronics retailer reported adjusted quarterly profit of $1.08 per share, 9 cents above estimates, and the company also raised its full-year earnings forecast. However, revenue and comparable store sales did fall below estimates for the most recent quarter.
Abercrombie & Fitch – The apparel retailer lost 48 cents per share for its latest quarter, less than the 53 cents that analysts had projected. Revenue, however, fell short of estimates, and comparable store sales were flat compared to a consensus estimate of up 0.6%.
Dollar General – The discount retailer beat estimates by 17 cents with adjusted quarterly profit of $1.74 per share, while revenue beat estimates as well. Comparable store sales rose 4%, better than the 2.4% increase that analysts had anticipated. The company also raised its full-year sales and profit forecast.
Dollar Tree – The dollar store chain operator fell 5 cents short of consensus with quarterly earnings of 76 cents per share, while revenue beat estimates. Comparable store sales rose 2.4%, beating the Refinitiv consensus estimate of up 1.9%.
Williams-Sonoma – Williams-Sonoma reported adjusted quarterly earnings of 87 cents per share, 3 cents above estimates, with the housewares retailer reporting revenue above projections as well. Comparable store sales were up 6.5%, nearly double the 3.3% consensus estimate of analysts surveyed by Refinitiv. The company also raised its full-year guidance.
Box – Box reported a breakeven quarter on an adjusted basis, compared to analyst expectations of a 2 cents per share loss. The cloud computing company's revenue also beat estimates, but customer retention rates fell and Box kept its full-year earnings outlook unchanged.
PVH – PVH beat estimates by 22 cents with adjusted quarterly earnings of $2.10 per share, with revenue also beating forecasts. However, the company behind clothing brands like Calvin Klein also cut its full-year profit forecast for the second time this year, with results coming under pressure from the U.S.-China trade dispute and unrest in Hong Kong.
Walt Disney – Disney's projections for its Disney+ streaming service may have been too modest, after 43% of households responding to a UBS survey said they intended to subscribe to the service. Disney's own projections have predicted 20% to 30% of households would subscribe by 2024.
Guess – Guess reported adjusted quarterly profit of 38 cents per share, 9 cents above estimates, with the clothing maker's revenue also exceeding Wall Street forecasts. The company credits stronger sales and improved expense management, among other factors.
Ollie's Bargain Outlet – Ollie's fell 11 cents shy of forecasts with adjusted quarterly earnings of 35 cents per share, and the discount retailer's revenue was also short of estimates. Ollie's also lowered its full-year guidance. CEO Mark Butler noted a "tough quarter" with the rapid opening of new stores.
Five Below – The discount retailer beat estimates by 1 cent with quarterly earnings of 51 cents per share, but revenue did fall below analyst forecasts. It also widened the range of its full-year earnings forecast, citing the uncertainty surrounding China tariffs.