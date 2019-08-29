TikTok follows Snap and Facebook by launching plan to run ads in other apps

TikTok is following Snap and Facebook by launching an audience network, meaning it wants to make more money from advertising that appears on other apps.

Having an audience network means that when advertisers buy ad spots on TikTok, they can also buy ad spots on other apps at the same time. The network is currently available in Japan, and a report in industry publication AdWeek suggests it is being tested in East Asia, including in China, where the app is known as Douyin. It is unclear whether it will be rolled out to other markets.

Facebook has had its own audience network since 2014, and claims that advertisers see higher click-through rates as a result — and of course, it also means more ad dollars for Facebook. Snapchat launched its audience network in April, announced at its Partner Summit in Los Angeles, as it struggled to maintain user growth.

TikTok has taken the social media world by storm, being the number one most downloaded app on iOS globally in 2018. Its main income source are purchases people make through the app — people buy virtual currency, which they then gift to content creators.