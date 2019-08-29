Skip Navigation
The Definitive Guide to Buying Your First Home

13 U.S. cities where the average home costs less than $200,000

A man in Memphis, Tennessee.
Twenty20

The median sale price for homes across the U.S. is around $234,000. While that may seem like a steal for residents of expensive states like California, there are many other places where the typical home costs even less.

CNBC Make It identified 13 cities where median home prices are less than $200,000, based on data from the National Association of Realtors' Metropolitan Median Area Prices and Affordability index from the second quarter of 2019.

For context, we also included the qualifying income needed to purchase a home with a 10% or 20% down payment. The data assumes a 4.1% mortgage rate for all areas and a monthly principal and interest payment limited to 25% of a resident's income.

Below, check out 13 cities where you can become a homeowner for just a fraction of what it would cost elsewhere, ranked from highest median home price to lowest.

Lincoln, Nebraska

Median home price: $199,800

Salary required with a 10% down payment: $42,103
Salary required with a 20% down payment: $37,424

Lincoln, Nebraska
Twenty20

St. Louis, Missouri

Median home price: $194,800

Salary required with a 10% down payment: $41,049
Salary required with a 20% down payment: $36,488

Cincinnati, Ohio

Median home price: $194,100

Salary required with a 10% down payment: $40,901
Salary required with a 20% down payment: $36,357

Memphis, Tennessee

Median home price: $194,000

Salary required with a 10% down payment: $40,880
Salary required with a 20% down payment: $36,338

Colorful cafe bars at the iconic Beale Street music and entertainment district of downtown Memphis, Tenn.
benedek | iStock | Getty Images

Columbia, South Carolina

Median home price: $188,500

Salary required with a 10% down payment: $39,721
Salary required with a 20% down payment: $35,308

Lexington, Kentucky

Median home price: $183,900

Salary required with a 10% down payment: $38,752
Salary required with a 20% down payment: $34,446

Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Median home price: $179,500

Salary required with a 10% down payment: $37,825
Salary required with a 20% down payment: $33,622

Winston-Salem, North Carolina.
BSPollard | iStock Editorial | Getty Images

Tulsa, Oklahoma

Median home price: $178,400

Salary required with a 10% down payment: $37,593
Salary required with a 20% down payment: $33,416

Cedar Rapids, Iowa

Median home price: $170,000

Salary required with a 10% down payment: $35,823
Salary required with a 20% down payment: $31,843

Wichita, Kansas

Median home price: $163,700

Salary required with a 10% down payment: $34,495
Salary required with a 20% down payment: $30,663

Wichita, Kansas.
Walter Bibikow

Rochester, New York

Median home price: $156,700

Salary required with a 10% down payment: $33,020
Salary required with a 20% down payment: $29,351

South Bend, Indiana

Median home price: $146,000

Salary required with a 10% down payment: $30,766
Salary required with a 20% down payment: $27,347

Charleston, West Virginia

Median home price: $141,700

Salary required with a 10% down payment: $29,860
Salary required with a 20% down payment: $26,542

