Vietnam is ripe for private equity investors as US-China trade war drags on

Employees use sewing machines at the Pan-Pacific Company Viet Pacific Clothing (VPC) factory in Vo Cuong, Bac Ninh province, Vietnam on March 1, 2019. Pan Pacific manufactures and exports feather-down products, apparel, bedding goods, and needlework products.

The prolonged trade fight between the United States and China is reordering the global supply chain and Vietnam could stand to be a winner for investors, according to a senior executive at U.S. investment firm General Atlantic.

As American companies plan to move their manufacturing bases outside China, countries in Southeast Asia could be the biggest beneficiaries, Sandeep Naik, head of India and Southeast Asia at General Atlantic, told CNBC's "Street Signs " on Tuesday.

"If you look at certain sectors like auto and chemicals, you see a large outflow of those manufacturing opportunities moving to Vietnam," he said, adding that the investor community is closely watching for new investment destinations in the region.

General Atlantic has about $35 billion assets under management. The company invests in start-ups with high growth potential in four main areas: consumers, financial services, health care and technology.

"We're looking at Vietnam as a very interesting destination at this point," Naik said. "With manufacturing moving to Vietnam, with more employment getting created there, people having higher disposable income, that starts a trend of consumption story."

Analysts previously said Vietnam, which exports phone parts, furniture, automatic data process machines, emerged as the largest beneficiary as trade flows were diverted.