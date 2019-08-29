Watch: Trump announces the establishment of US Space Command at the White House

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Dow jumps over 300 points, China hints it won't retaliate for now...

Stocks jumped after China said it wished to resolve its protracted trade dispute with the world's largest economy with a "calm" attitude.

US Marketsread more

Why mobile payments have barely caught on in the U.S.

Compared with China, India and other countries, the U.S. is way behind when it comes to the adoption of mobile payments.

Financeread more

Trump says US and China resume trade talks Thursday 'at a...

"Let's see what the end product is; that's what you have to judge it by," Trump said.

Marketsread more

Senators ask Jeff Bezos to crack down on thousands of unsafe...

Three Senate Democrats sent a letter to Amazon urging the company to do something about the thousands of unsafe or banned products listed on the e-commerce site.

Technologyread more

Candidate Beto O'Rourke releases trade plan that would end...

"Trade is not the problem — Trump is," Democratic presidential candidate and former Rep. Beto O'Rourke said in releasing his trade policy.

2020 Electionsread more

Disney sells its stake in YES Network to investor group that...

The Yankees and Sinclair Broadcast Group are also among the members of the investor group.

Technologyread more

Ulta shares plummet as earnings fall short, company slashes...

Shares of Ulta Beauty tanked 21% after the company reported earnings after the bell Thursday that missed analysts' expectations and slashed its outlook for the fiscal year.

Retailread more

Intel says Russian explosion was not from nuclear-powered missile...

A U.S. intelligence report says the mysterious explosion off Russia's northern coast occurred during a recovery mission to salvage the Kremlin's nuclear-powered missile from...

Defenseread more

The third 2020 Democratic debate lineup is set: Here's who made...

ABC News unveils the lineup of only 10 candidates for the 2020 Democratic presidential primary debate set for Sept. 12 in Houston.

2020 Electionsread more

Jeffrey Epstein case dismissed, lawyers still want judge to probe...

The dismissal by U.S. District Judge Richard Berman in response to a request by prosecutors was a formality, given the death of Epstein, a former friend of Presidents Donald...

Politicsread more

Larry Summers blasts ex-Fed president's call to thwart Trump in...

"That is to misunderstand entirely the role of appointed officials in a democracy," Summers said.

The Fedread more

Dorian forecast to become Category 4 hurricane as it approaches...

Hurricane Dorian is forecast to strengthen and become a highly dangerous Category 4 hurricane on Sunday, with winds of 130 mph.

Weather & Natural Disastersread more
Politics

Watch: Trump announces the establishment of US Space Command at the White House

Kevin Breuninger@KevinWilliamB

[The stream is scheduled to start at 4 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

President Donald Trump on Thursday is slated to announce the formal establishment of the newest division of the Department of Defense: the United States Space Command.

The Space Command is responsible for deploying military troops to "accomplish directed missions in the space domain," the White House told NBC News.

The new space division is not to be confused with the proposed Space Force, which Trump has often touted at rallies as the next branch of the U.S. military.

The president was expected to mark the establishment of the Space Command from the White House Rose Garden.

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube.