Your first trade for Thursday, August 29

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

China says it's willing to resolve trade war with a 'calm...

China is willing to calmly resolve the trade dispute with the United States, Gao Feng, spokesman for China's Ministry of Commerce, said Thursday.

China Politicsread more

Dow jumps more than 200 points after China says it wants 'calm'...

China's commerce ministry said Thursday that it is willing to resolve an ongoing trade war with the U.S. with a "calm" attitude.

US Marketsread more

Elon Musk: Computers will surpass us 'in every single way'

Tesla CEO Elon Musk pointed to advances in artificial intelligence as evidence that we are smarter than computers in fewer and fewer realms.

Technologyread more

Hurricane Dorian on track for Florida after strike in Caribbean

Dorian is expected to grow into a potentially devastating Category 3 hurricane before hitting the U.S. mainland late Sunday or early Monday somewhere between the Florida Keys...

Weather & Natural Disastersread more

Trump expected to roll back regulation on methane, a major...

The rule would be the latest move by the Trump administration to roll back Obama-era emission regulations on major oil and gas industries, which are the main source of methane...

Politicsread more

A return to this S&P 500 level could suggest the bottom is in for...

Wells Fargo's Scott Wren believes stocks need more time to bottom before returning to all-time highs.

Trading Nationread more

Bank of America downgraded as yield curve, Fed cuts to hurt...

Bank of America could see its profits take a hit over the next year as long-term interest rates continue to fall, Raymond James says.

Banksread more

Apple reverses stance on iPhone repairs and will supply parts to...

The new repair program allows big and small repair outfits to sign up and get access to parts for common out-of-warranty repairs.

Technologyread more

US weekly jobless claims increase slightly

The Labor Department on Thursday said 215,000 Americans filed applications for unemployment benefits during the week of August 24, up from 211,000 the prior week.

Economyread more

TikTok follows Snap and Facebook by launching plan to run ads in...

Having an audience network means that when advertisers buy ad spots on TikTok, they can also buy ad spots on other apps at the same time. Facebook has had its own audience...

Marketing.Media.Moneyread more

Apple is 'eager' to open a store in India, a market it has...

Apple didn't crack the top five smartphone makers in India by market share in 2018 due in part to its expensive prices.

Technologyread more

US second-quarter GDP growth revised to 2.0%

The economic expansion, now in its 11th year, is under threat from the Trump administration's year-long trade war with China, which has undercut business investment and...

Economyread more

Fast Money

Your first trade for Thursday, August 29

Tyler Bailey
VIDEO1:1201:12
Final Trades: TSE, NEM, and more
Fast Money

The "Fast Money " traders shared their first moves for the market open.

Tim Seymour was a buyer of Williams-Sonoma.

Brian Kelly was a buyer of Newmont Goldcorp.

Steve Grasso was a buyer of Trinseo.

Guy Adami was a buyer of Citigroup

Disclosure

Trader disclosure: Brian Kelly is long Bitcoin, Litecoin and Ethereum, GLD, USO. Steve Grasso is long stock AAPL, BHC, CAR, EVGN, GE, KSS, LEN, MJNA, MSFT, OLN, PFE, T, TSE, WRK. Grasso owns Callable Trigger contingent yield note linked to SPX, RTY, and MXEA. Grasso's kids own EFA, EFG, EWJ, IJR, SPY, TUR. Grasso's firm is long stock BIOS, CXO, COUP, CPB, CUBA, F, GDX, GE, GLD, GOLD, GSK, HPQ, IAU, IBM, ICE, KHC, LYB, MO, MSFT, NEM, NYCB, QCOM, QQQ, SNAP, SNGX, SQQQ, T, TAP, TGT, WAB, WDR, WRK. Guy Adami is long CELG, EXAS, GDX, INTC. Guy Adami's wife, Linda Snow, works at Merck. Tim Seymour is long AMZN, AAPL, ACBFF, ACRGF, AMZA, ACB, APC, APH, BA, BABA, BAC, BIDU, BX, C, CCJ, CGC, CLF, CMG, CNTTF, CRLBF, CRON, CSCO, CWEB, CURLF, DAL, DIS, DPZ, DVYE, DYME, EEM, EUFN, EWM, FB, FDX, FXI, GE, GILD, GM, GOOGL, GTBIF,GTII, GWPH, HAL, HEXO, HK.APH, HRVOF, HVT, HYYDF, INTC, ITHUF, JD, KHRNF, KRO, KSHB, LEAF, LNTH, MAT, MCD, MJNE, MO, MOS, MPEL, MPX, MRMD, NKE, OGI, ORGMF, OTC, PAK, PHM, PYPL, RH, RL, SBUX, SQ, STZ, T, TER, TIF, TGOD, TNYBF, TRSSF, TRST, TWTR, UA, UAL, VALE, VIAB, VOD, X, XRT, YNDX, 700. Tim is short IWM, RACE, SPY, TSLA. Tim's firm is long CGC, HEXO, CRON, APH. Tim is on the advisory board of Green Organic Dutchman, Heaven, Kushco, Dionymed, Tikun Olam, CCTV, and Canndescent. Tim is the portfolio manager of the Cannabis ETF — CNBS. Stocks in the ETF must be legal in the countries in which they operate: CGC.N, ACB.TO, GWPH.O, OGI.V, CWEB, LABS.CCP, APH.TO, RIV.V, CF.TO, ZYNE.OQ, VFF.TO, CARA.O, NEPT US, KHRN.V, FIRE.TO, TLRY.O, PCLO.V, WMD.V, ZENA.ALP, EMH.V, FLWR.CXX, IIPR.K, ARNA.O, HEXO.TO, VIVO.V, NRTH.V PKI, XLY.V, YCBD US, ALEF.TO