Apple will fix some Apple Watches for free because of a cracking screen problem

Apple will replace some Apple Watch screens for free, the company announced on Friday.
The new repair program is because of a screen cracking problem with Aluminum Series 2 and Series 3 watches sold between September 2016 and September 2019.
"Apple has determined that, under very rare circumstances, a crack may form along the rounded edge of the screen in aluminum models of an Apple Watch Series 2 or Series 3," according to the bulletin on Apple's website.
Customers can check if their Apple Watch model is eligible for a free repair from an Apple store or an authorized service provider on Apple's website. A list of affected models is also on Apple's website.
Apple will fix watches for three years after they were sold, according to the notice. Apple's watch is seen as a success and growth story for the company. The company considers Apple Watch to be part of a "wearables" product category, which did $5.53 billion in sales last quarter.