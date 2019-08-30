US health officials investigating 215 possible cases of severe lung disease associated with vaping

U.S. health officials are investigating 215 possible cases of severe lung disease associated with vaping across 25 states, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration said in a joint statement Friday.

The agencies said they need more information to understand whether there's a relationship between specific products or substances and the reported illnesses. As of now, it does not appear the cases are linked to one particular product, the agencies said, noting that in "many" of the cases, patients reported using THC or CBD, compounds found in cannabis.

"Even though cases appear similar, it is not clear if these cases have a common cause or if they are different diseases with similar presentations, which is why our ongoing investigation is critical," CDC Director Robert Redfield and acting FDA Commissioner Ned Sharpless said in a joint statement.