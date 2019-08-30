American CEOs are 'increasingly unhappy' with Trump's tariffs, says Yale's Jeff Sonnenfeld

It's still unclear how many people may have been affected by the issues, though Google estimates it may be in the thousands.Technologyread more
If Altria and Philip Morris International reunite to become the world's largest tobacco company, it would focus on far more than cigarettes.Health and Scienceread more
U.S. health officials are investigating 215 possible cases of severe lung disease associated with vaping across 25 states, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and...Health and Scienceread more
The entire state of Florida is under a declaration of emergency and Governor Ron DeSantis activated 2,500 National Guard troops with another 1,500 on standby.Weather & Natural Disastersread more
Trump's tweet comes as more companies from a range of industries have started to slam his tariffs on about $550 billion in Chinese goods.Politicsread more
Most companies have used strategies to mitigate the tariffs, such as changing the materials used or timing shipments to arrive earlier to evade the Sept. 1 tariffs.Retailread more
Federal raids on the homes of United Auto Workers leaders and properties owned by the union have thrusted the union's collective bargaining with the Detroit automakers this...Autosread more
Mobility companies were told by the city of Miami that they have until noon on Friday to get their scooters off of the streets.Technologyread more
Michael Cohen faciliated nearly $300,000 in hush money payments to two women, porn star Stormy Daniels and Playboy model Karen McDougal, who claim to have had sexual affairs...Politicsread more
Trump, in a tweet, said GM, "once the Giant of Detroit, is now one of the smallest auto manufacturers there. They moved major plants to China, BEFORE I CAME INTO OFFICE. This...Autosread more
The University of Michigan's Consumer Index suffers its largest drop since 2012 amid trade war concerns.Economyread more
Corporate America is "becoming an increasingly unhappy group" with President Donald Trump's tariff strategy in the U.S.-China trade war, management specialist Jeffrey Sonnenfeld told CNBC on Friday.
However, CEOs of U.S. companies are in a quandary, added Sonnenfeld on "Squawk Box," as the first batch of 15% tariffs on another $300 billion worth of Chinese imports goes into effect Sunday, with the rest imposed on Dec. 15.
While many top executives are "very disappointed" with the escalation of the trade conflict, some also feel a crackdown on China's trade practices was long overdue, said Sonnenfeld, a senior associate dean at the Yale School of Management.
"They're also really unhappy with China and feel they're being treated unfairly and have extensive documentation how they justify that," he said on "Squawk Box. "
If the latest tariffs go into effect Sunday, as threatened, they're expected to hit the consumer particularly hard. The average U.S. household would be down $1,000 per year thanks to the newest planned round, according to J.P. Morgan.
In turn, retail stocks have suffered this month, as the list of newly affected goods includes apparel, footwear, consumer electronics and toys. In announcing earlier this month delays on smartphones, laptops, video game consoles and other goods until December, Trump said he wanted to avoid hurting the Christmas shopping season as much as possible.
There are also a number of other gripes wrapped up in the trade dispute, including U.S. allegations that China steals technology by forcing American firms to enter into joint ventures with Chinese companies in order to do business there.
On that issue, Sonnenfeld called out his colleague Stephen Roach, who spoke to CNBC earlier on Friday, saying Roach was going too easy on China.
Roach, a senior fellow at Yale University and former Morgan Stanley Asia chairman, said that current U.S. allegations of Beijing's intellectual property theft are "flimsy."
"The evidence that the U.S. has presented to lay out these charges would not stand up in a U.S. court," argued Roach, considered a leading authority on the dynamics of conducting trade and business in Asia. He's also been highly critical of Trump's China tariffs.
On Thursday, there appeared to be some progress, as the U.S. and China softened their stances on efforts aimed at resolving their trade and business disagreements. Both sides were laying the groundwork for the next round of in-person negotiations in September.
— CNBC's Maggie Fitzgerald and Reuters contributed to this report.