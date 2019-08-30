China will likely wait out the trade war as it bets on its own economy

China's best option in the trade war is to wait it out, experts say, as it's huge domestic economy is increasingly being driven by the power of its consumers — not trade.

Playing the long game is "probably the best and only option" that China has, said Chung Man Wing, investment director at Value Partners.

As trade tensions with the U.S. draw out, the world's second largest economy will likely seek to beef up its domestic economy, which contributes more to growth than its exports, according to analysts.

"The (Chinese) government is trying to buy time in terms of using the window to restructure the domestic economy ... the domestic corporate sector," Chung told CNBC on Thursday.

External trade make up only a "very small portion" of China's economy — and form only about 20% of its gross domestic product, he said. "And majority of that is actually not to the U.S., so China can afford to play the long game, and play it well."