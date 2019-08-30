Dior 'Sauvage' perfume ad campaign with Johnny Depp criticized for appropriating Native American culture

Hedge fund titan Ray Dalio is worried that the current landscape is starting to resemble Depression-era conditions that could hammer investors.Economyread more
Stock market investors may be glad to see August go, but September might not be any better, unless there are some positive developments in the trade war.Market Insiderread more
As Hurricane Dorian closes in, Florida has set up police escorts to deliver more gas to stations, waived service and truck rates for fuel trucks and ordered a million gallons...Weather & Natural Disastersread more
A U.S. defense official told CNBC that the picture tweeted by Trump, which appeared to be a snapshot of a physical copy of the satellite image, was included in a Friday...Politicsread more
Long-term government debt yields in August posted one of their most dramatic downswings in recent memory as recession fears mounted.Marketsread more
It's still unclear how many people may have been affected by the issues, though Google estimates it may be in the thousands.Technologyread more
Steyer has made millions through funds tied to his former hedge fund, Farallon Capital Management, since he left in 2012.2020 Electionsread more
The trial of Khalid Sheikh Mohammad and four other accused plotters will occur more than 19 years after nearly 3,000 people died in the attacks.Politicsread more
The campaign for Dior's "Sauvage" fragrance is called "We are the Land" and features Johnny Depp, who the brand has worked with in the past.Advertisingread more
At a time when the tariff battle occupies much of the market's attention, consumers seem to be largely disregarding the issue.Economyread more
Trump's tweet comes as more companies from a range of industries have started to slam his tariffs on about $550 billion in Chinese goods.Politicsread more
A new ad campaign from LVMH-owned Parfums Christian Dior is being widely criticized on social media for profiting off of Native American cultural imagery.
The campaign for Dior's "Sauvage" fragrance is called "We are the Land" and features Johnny Depp, who the brand has worked with in the past. A tweet from the brand called the campaign "An authentic journey deep into the Native American soul in a sacred, founding and secular territory."
The brand also faced backlash three years ago during another campaign with Depp for "Sauvage" after the actor was accused of domestic violence by ex-wife Amber Heard.
After the Dior started posting sneak preview videos and photos ahead of a film set to be released on September 1, the company began receiving criticism on Twitter and Facebook-owned Instagram calling the content offensive and racist.
Asked for comment by CNBC, Dior sent a press release from a nonprofit called the Americans for Indian Opportunity, which refers to itself as a group that advocates for the rights of Indigenous peoples. The group said it collaborated with Dior on the "We are the Land" campaign, music video director Jean-Baptiste Mondino and Depp to provide advice on "authentic inclusion of Native American images in the film promoting Depp's signature parfum." The release also said the group had made Depp an honorary citizen of the Comanche Nation in 2012.
"There was need for authenticity and respect for the land and the nations that allowed us to shoot there. From the choice of location, wardrobe making, right down to casting and set design, AIO was involved," Depp said in the release.
Dior did not provide a statement responding to the criticism the campaign.