What to watch today: Dow to rally, Dorian tracks toward Florida, and Tesla hikes China prices

BY THE NUMBERS

August will likely conclude as just the second negative month of 2019, but a month-end rally is set to continue today as U.S. stock futures showed strong gains. The Thursday close for the Dow was the highest since Aug. 8, and the two-day gains for the Dow and S&P 500 are their largest since early June. Both have slashed their August deficits to about 1.9%, and the Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq are all set to break a string of four consecutive weekly losses. (CNBC) On today's economic calendar, the government releases July personal income and consumer spending at 8:30 a.m. ET. The Chicago purchasing managers index is out at 9:45 a.m. ET, along with the University of Michigan's final August consumer sentiment index at 10 a.m. ET. Campbell Soup (CPB) and Big Lots (BIG) are out with quarterly earnings this morning, with no reports scheduled after today's closing bell. (CNBC) Shares of Ulta Beauty (ULTA) were losing about a quarter of their value in premarket trading, after the cosmetics retailer lower its forward earnings guidance. Ulta's quarterly same-store sales increased less than expected. Earnings also missed estimates. Revenue was essentially in line. (CNBC)

IN THE NEWS TODAY

STOCKS TO WATCH

Dell Technologies (DELL) reported adjusted quarterly profit well above the consensus estimates, along with strong revenue. Dell also said it is successfully mitigating the impact of tariffs imposed by the U.S. and China. General Electric (GE) won a partial dismissal of a shareholder lawsuit that had accused it of fraudulent accounting. The judge did give shareholders permission to amend their complaint. Workday (WDAY) reported better-than-expected adjusted quarterly profit, while the maker of human resources and financial software also saw revenue come in above forecasts. Workday saw subscription revenue jump 34% during the quarter, and gave a strong forecast for current quarter subscription revenue. Groupon (GRPN) is being targeted by activist investors, according to the Wall Street Journal. The paper said those investors are hoping to persuade management to buy back stock, enter a strategic partnership, or sell the company.

WATERCOOLER