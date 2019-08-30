These US cities rank higher for tech security than personal safety

The U.S. is home to some of the most digitally secure cities in the world, yet it lags behind in other important safety measures, a new study has found.

Chicago, Washington DC, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Dallas and New York are among the world's savviest cities when it comes to implementing cybersecurity measures and raising citizens' awareness of digital threats, according to the Economist Intelligence Unit's (EIU) new report called "Safe Cities Index 2019."

Indeed, all six places score over 90% for digital security, positioning them among the top 10 most digitally secure cities in the world — alongside Tokyo, Singapore, Toronto and London — and well above the global average of 67.2%.

"As the world moves from citizens to netizens and is becoming more interconnected, digital security is a key parameter in measuring the safety of a city," Simon Baptist, chief economist and managing director at the EIU, tells CNBC Make It.