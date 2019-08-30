GM, Lyft, Waymo want to be allowed to remove driver controls on autonomous cars

These are the stocks posting the largest moves before the bell.Market Insiderread more
The clinic, called Walmart Health, will offer hearing tests, 60-minute counseling sessions and vision tests, as well as mental health support.Technologyread more
The entire state of Florida is under a declaration of emergency and Governor Ron DeSantis activated 2,500 National Guard troops with another 1,500 on standby.Weather & Natural Disastersread more
Notably absent from the comments was Tesla, which has been very public about its aspirations for testing and deploying autonomous vehicles.Autosread more
$7.6 billion in cash left equities in the week ending Wednesday, which took the year-to-date outflow total to $204 billion.Marketsread more
The CEO of Ro, a company that sells erectile dysfunction and hair loss products, is calling out practices in the industry that make it hard for consumers to cancel.Technologyread more
U.S. stock futures indicate a triple-digit point advance at the Friday open for the Dow, as Washington and Beijing showed a willingness to try to resolve their yearlong trade...Marketsread more
August will likely conclude as just the second negative month of 2019, but a month-end rally is set to continue today with U.S. stock futures showing strong gains.Morning Briefread more
Thawing trade tensions between the U.S. and China could benefit one Chinese stock the most, says TradingAnalysis.com founder Todd Gordon.Trading Nationread more
China's automotive regulatory body declared on Friday that it will exempt Tesla electric vehicles from its purchase tax.Marketsread more
Waiting out the trade war is the best option for China, while it boosts its economy which is largely driven by consumers — not trade, say analysts.China Economyread more
General Motors and Alphabet's Waymo are among the companies encouraging federal safety regulators to swiftly, yet safely, update laws to better accommodate the testing and approval of fully autonomous vehicles on U.S. public roadways, even those without driver controls.
The companies, considered by many to be the leaders in autonomous vehicles, were among roughly 90 organizations and individuals to submit public comments on a proposed regulation on changing rules for self-driving vehicles to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration.
Lyft, Volvo, Intel and Mercedes-Benz, New York City and nonprofit consumer advocacy organizations like the Center for Auto Safety all weighed in on new safety standards for self-driving vehicles before the public comment period closed Wednesday.
Notably absent from the comments was Tesla, which has been very public about their aspirations for testing and deploying autonomous vehicles. Tesla did not immediately respond for comment.
The comments will be taken into consideration as federal regulators rewrite the rules, NHTSA said in an emailed statement.
While many believe autonomous vehicles can save lives, some have been skeptical about allowing the vehicles on public roads — particularly following a fatal crash involving a self-driving Uber vehicle in March 2018 in Arizona.
Regulators are considering allowing vehicles without manual controls, including steering wheels and pedals, to operate on U.S. roadways. Current laws require such equipment, and companies have to request exemptions to launch such vehicles.
GM, which last year along with its Cruise autonomous vehicle subsidiary petitioned for such exemptions, and Lyft support creating separate requirements that meet the "intent" of the safety standards, not the physical equipment.
"GM/Cruise supports NHTSA establishing new definitions that apply only to ADS-DVs [autonomous vehicles] without manual controls," GM said. "It would allow NHTSA to clearly delineate, where necessary, the requirements that apply to ADS-DV versus those that apply to traditional vehicles."
Lyft, in its comments, agreed that a "separate vehicle classification" for autonomous vehicles with their own regulations would "remove regulatory barriers and modify [federal motor vehicle safety standards] that reference a human driver and/or assume some manual control element within the test procedure."
The Alliance of Automobile Manufacturers, which encompasses 12 automakers that represent about 70 percent of all car and light truck sales in the U.S., encouraged NHTSA to use "a parallel and phased approach" that focuses on vehicles with advanced driver-assist systems as well as autonomous vehicles with and without manual controls.
While many companies supported changes, several safety advocates and consumer watchdog groups cautioned NHTSA on hastily changing regulations.
Consumer Reports, while acknowledging the potential long-term safety benefit of autonomous vehicles, encouraged NHTSA to focus resources on more near-term benefits.
"In short: for NHTSA to save lives and prevent injuries, there are more important subjects the agency should be focusing on than 'removing regulatory barriers,' especially given the robust pace of industry innovation in many areas today, " Consumer Reports said.
The Center for Auto Safety, a Washington-based consumer advocacy organization, said it remains "skeptical" about companies testing vehicles without manual controls, citing "there is no demonstrable evidence" that the vehicles "can safely operate on (and off) America's roads."
—CNBC's contributed to this report.