This is how Bill Gates' brain works

Bill Gates' biggest fear is that his brain will "stop working." That's what Gates says in the upcoming three-part Netflix documentary "Inside Bill's Brain: Decoding Bill Gates."

With the documentary, which drops Sept. 20, director and executive producer Davis Guggenheim aims to find out what goes on inside the mind of the second richest man in the world. But some things about how Gates brain works can be gleaned from the series short trailer, released Thursday.

Gates is a "multiprocessor " says his wife Melinda Gates in the trailer. "He will be reading something else but then processing at the same time. It's chaos!" Melinda says.

Gates "thrives on complexity, " Melinda says. "He makes a framework in his mind, then he starts slotting in the information. If something doesn't line up, he gets really frustrated. "

"It's scary," says Melinda. "But when Bill stills himself, he can pull ideas together that other people can't see."