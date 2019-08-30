How to use Twitter to get free investing tips from Wall Street's wisest

Earlier this year (to be exact, March 21, 2019) Twitter officially became a teenager. Conceived as a way to share text messages with friends, Twitter has evolved into a global networking, information and marketing platform now valued by stock market investors at over $32 billion. But you don't need to be an owner of Twitter shares to generate investing value from its business. The social media company has become a go-to forum for Wall Street's wisest, from banking elites to hedge fund billionaires and financial advisors, all of whom freely share their views on the markets and investing. If you actively manage your money in the market — or just want to increase your financial literacy — Twitter is a free resource to follow leading money minds, and even interact with them. FinTwit, which stands for financial Twitter, is an online community that primarily uses the social network to discuss investing. "We're sharing information and content that can actually be used to help make great decisions when it comes to your money," said Douglas Boneparth, president of New York City-based financial planning firm Bone Fide Wealth. Boneparth suggests getting involved (not through a hashtag) by following some of Fintwit leaders. CNBC's own Josh Brown, who has dubbed himself "The Chairman of the Twitter Federal Reserve" said in a magazine profile about the rise of Fintwit, "Where else can an average investor log onto a website and communicate directly with Mohamed El-Erian (chief economic adviser at Allianz)?" He also is a former CEO from bond investing giant PIMCO.

If you use a financial advisor, there's a chance they already are on Fintwit learning, too. Michael Policar, a Washington State-based wealth manager with HighTower Bellevue, recently documented his experience being on FinTwit after a year and was astonished at the value of the back-and-forth banter. "The information shared between members and then debated, seems like it would suffice for post-graduate education," Policar wrote in a LinkedIn post. It is not just the tweets: Policar credits FinTwit with guiding him to free access to numerous blogs, podcasts and newsletters that increase his knowledge and network. After you've followed a few of FinTwit's leading voices consider going through their profile to see who they follow. Many of them follow parody accounts. These accounts may not offer personal finance advice, but will certainly offer entertaining and satirical takes on market activity.

Follow the right people