Hedge fund titan Ray Dalio is worried that the current landscape is starting to resemble Depression-era conditions that could hammer investors.Economyread more
Stock market investors may be glad to see August go, but September might not be any better, unless there are some positive developments in the trade war.Market Insiderread more
As Hurricane Dorian closes in, Florida has set up police escorts to deliver more gas to stations, waived service and truck rates for fuel trucks and ordered a million gallons...Weather & Natural Disastersread more
A U.S. defense official told CNBC that the picture tweeted by Trump, which appeared to be a snapshot of a physical copy of the satellite image, was included in a Friday...Politicsread more
Long-term government debt yields in August posted one of their most dramatic downswings in recent memory as recession fears mounted.Marketsread more
It's still unclear how many people may have been affected by the issues, though Google estimates it may be in the thousands.Technologyread more
Steyer has made millions through funds tied to his former hedge fund, Farallon Capital Management, since he left in 2012.2020 Electionsread more
The trial of Khalid Sheikh Mohammad and four other accused plotters will occur more than 19 years after nearly 3,000 people died in the attacks.Politicsread more
The campaign for Dior's "Sauvage" fragrance is called "We are the Land" and features Johnny Depp, who the brand has worked with in the past.Advertisingread more
At a time when the tariff battle occupies much of the market's attention, consumers seem to be largely disregarding the issue.Economyread more
Trump's tweet comes as more companies from a range of industries have started to slam his tariffs on about $550 billion in Chinese goods.Politicsread more
Alleged 9/11 mastermind Khalid Sheikh Mohammad and four other accused plotters will go on trial on Jan. 11, 2021, a U.S. military judge said Friday, according to the Office of Military Commissions.
KSM, Walid Muhammad Salih Mubarak Bin 'Attash, Ramzi Binalshibh, Ali Abdul Aziz Ali and Mustafa Ahmed Adam al Hawsawi all face the death penalty for their alleged roles in the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks.
Nearly 3,000 people were killed when hijackers crashed airliners into the World Trade Center in New York, the Pentagon, and a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania.
The trial of the five men will take place at the U.S. military base at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. The New York Times first reported that the date had been set.
It is the first time a trial date in the case had been set.
The 55-year-old KSM was captured by Pakistani security forces in 2003 and transferred to Guantanamo Bay in 2006. The other four defendants were captured in Pakistan in 2002 and 2003.
The 9/11 Commission report named KSM as "the principal architect of the 9/11 attacks."
He also has been linked to a series of other attacks by the al-Qaeda network, including the 2002 Bali nightclub bombing in Indonesia, the 1993 World Trade Center bombing and the 2002 murder of journalist Daniel Pearl.
The 2021 trial date — which will come more than 19 years after the attacks occurred — was included in a trial conduct order issued by the presiding judge in the case, Air Force Col. W. Shane Cohen, who set a series of deadlines for the case.
The order also includes a list of materials the prosecutors must provide defense lawyers before Oct. 1.
Cohen, who is the third judge since 2012 to preside over the the long-delayed case, took over the case in June.