Marvel's Spider-Man divorce is complete as the streaming wars heat up

Summer's coming to a close, and that means the streaming wars are about to get a lot more real.

Apple released a trailer for "The Morning Show," one of the big series slated to hit its Apple TV+ service this fall.

Disney just gave us more details behind its slate of shows for the Disney+ service that launches in November, and Disney and Sony get a movie divorce, with Sony getting custody of Spider-Man.

So what lies ahead for the streaming landscape?

Jon Fortt sits down with The New York Times' media reporter Ed Lee to discuss big tech's streaming strategies.

