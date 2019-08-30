Meryl Streep's NYC penthouse is on sale for $18.25 million—take a look inside

Oscar winner Meryl Streep has relisted her New York City penthouse for $18.25 million, reports the Wall Street Journal. The actress previously listed the property for $24.6 million in August 2018.
The floor-through apartment, which Streep and her husband Donald Gummer bought in 2006, according to public records, is in the swanky River Lofts building in Manhattan's Tribeca neighborhood.
Take a look inside.
The nearly 4,000-square-foot, penthouse has four bedrooms and an open floor plan. There are Brazilian walnut floors and a wood-burning fire place, according to the listing.
"I have gardened under the stars on hot days, and sat by the cozy fire while the snow piled up on the terrace," Streep told the Wall Street Journal, of the apartment's wraparound terrace.
It has views of the Hudson River, the Statue of Liberty, the World Trade Center and the Empire State Building.
Streep's residence has an Italian-designed kitchen, according to the listing.
The media room has a built-in television.
"This has been a great home for us, and I hope another family can now enjoy it as much as we have," Streep said.
