Meryl Streep's NYC penthouse is on sale for $18.25 million—take a look inside

Oscar winner Meryl Streep has relisted her New York City penthouse for $18.25 million, reports the Wall Street Journal. The actress previously listed the property for $24.6 million in August 2018.

The floor-through apartment, which Streep and her husband Donald Gummer bought in 2006, according to public records, is in the swanky River Lofts building in Manhattan's Tribeca neighborhood.

Take a look inside.

The nearly 4,000-square-foot, penthouse has four bedrooms and an open floor plan. There are Brazilian walnut floors and a wood-burning fire place, according to the listing.