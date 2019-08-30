$135 million Beverly Hills estate featured in 'The Godfather' and 'The Bodyguard'—take a look inside

This massive 50,000-square-foot estate in Beverly Hills has a glamorous Hollywood past: It's the former home of William Randolph Hearst, and Jacqueline and John F. Kennedy spent their honeymoon there. Known as the Beverly House, the 19-bedroom, 29-bathroom compound is currently on the market for $135 million.

The lavish grounds of the Beverly House Leonard Ross

Jacqueline and John F. Kennedy on their honeymoon at the Beverly House Leonard Ross

The lavish estate has also lured Hollywood producers — it was featured in 1972's "The Godfather," and 1992's "The Bodyguard" with Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner.

Tiered pools and lush gardens at the Beverly House Leonard Ross

Off screen, financier Leonard Ross has owned the 3.5 acre property for more than 40 years. Inside, the home is filled with eye-catching architectural details like this living room with elegant arched ceilings.

Living room of the Beverly House Leonard Ross

There's also a unique, two-story library with hand-carved woodwork and an up-stairs balcony. "It's always been one of my favorite rooms, when you come in and you feel the expanse, the height," Ross told CNBC.

Two-story library inside the Beverly House Leonard Ross

The billiard room has an ornate wooden ceiling, an antique fireplace and pool-table.

The billiard room comes with a fireplace that was imported from Hearst Castle. Leonard Ross

Downstairs, Ross added some Hollywood glam of his own, with an Art Deco style lounge that he says, he modeled after Hugh Hefner's former Beverly Hills club, "Touch." When the club closed, Ross purchased the doors that the creator of Playboy commissioned, the etched glass and the bar. "When I took the bar out it fell apart, so I had to rebuild the bar, rebuild this room around it," Ross says.

The art deco lounge inside the Beverly House. CNBC

With two dining rooms, hallways over 100 feet long, and massive terraces, Ross can entertain up to 1,000 guests at The Beverly House.

This hallway inside the Beverly House is over 100 ft. long Leonard Ross

A terracotta colored fence, massive hedges, a guard-stand and an 800-foot-long gated driveway driveway keep the property private and secure.

Above: Travel along the perimeter of the estate on North Beverly Dr., courtesy of Google Maps. Glamour, space, privacy and security makes The Beverly House a destination for both corporate events and ultra-high-net-worth private rentals. And Ross says he's rented the property for exorbitant rates. "The lease for monthly occupancy is generally $600,000 to $900,000," Ross says. Or alternatively, "$20,000 to $30,000 a day."

Sunset at the Beverly House Leonard Ross

After listing the property for $195 million in 2016 with no buyers, Ross is offering what he calls a co-ownership deal for the home. Rather than dropping $135 million for single-ownership, Ross is also open to someone buying a percentage of the home. A "beneficial ownership interest in The Beverly House LLC" would give "exclusive usage as and when desired, and diversification of investment," Ross says.