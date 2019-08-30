Ray Dalio warns of 'serious problems' and a bond 'blow-off' as a repeat of the late 1930s looms

Hedge fund titan Ray Dalio is worried that the current landscape is starting to resemble Depression-era conditions that could hammer investors.Economyread more
As Florida residents prepare for Hurricane Dorian to make landfall, the state has set up police escorts to deliver more gas to stations, waived service and truck rates for...Weather & Natural Disastersread more
It's still unclear how many people may have been affected by the issues, though Google estimates it may be in the thousands.Technologyread more
Steyer has made millions through funds tied to his former hedge fund, Farallon Capital Management, since he left in 2012.2020 Electionsread more
At a time when the tariff battle occupies much of the market's attention, consumers seem to be largely disregarding the issue.Economyread more
Trump's tweet comes as more companies from a range of industries have started to slam his tariffs on about $550 billion in Chinese goods.Politicsread more
United Airlines pulls the Boeing 737 Max from its schedules until Dec. 19Airlinesread more
U.S. health officials are investigating 215 possible cases of severe lung disease associated with vaping across 25 states, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and...Health and Scienceread more
Eighty four percent of the patients infected were exposed to mumps while in U.S. facilities, the CDC reported.Health and Scienceread more
Despite possible new tariffs, Basic Fun CEO Jay Foreman says Trump's unpredictability makes it risky to move production to countries like Vietnam or India.Manufacturingread more
These are the stocks posting the largest moves midday.Market Insiderread more
Hedge fund titan Ray Dalio is worried that the current landscape is starting to resemble Depression-era conditions that could hammer investors.
In a LinkedIn post on Thursday, the billionaire Bridgewater Associates founder said high levels of debt and central banks' ineffectiveness are two of the key factors that need watching. The U.S.-China conflict is adding to the problems as an existing power battles an emerging one.
"If/when there is an economic downturn, that will produce serious problems in ways that are analogous to the ways that the confluence of those three influences produced serious problems in the late 1930s," Dalio wrote.
The post was consistent with a previous warning he delivered about a "paradigm shift" in which gold will serve as a profitable hedge as investors get caught holding too much risk.
In the latest essay, he spoke of how central banks are being forced to keep interest rates low and "print money to buy financial assets" in order to prop up markets and make huge fiscal deficits affordable. He said there are "strong deflationary forces at work" as capacity has surged.
"These forces are creating the need for extremely loose monetary policies that are forcing central banks to drive interest rates to such low levels and will lead to enormous deficits that are monetized, which is creating the blow-off in bonds that is the reciprocal of the 1980-82 blow-off in gold," he said.
Dalio's firm, which manages $124.7 billion for clients and is the largest hedge fund operation in the world, has performed poorly this year. Bridgewater's Pure Alpha fund was recently off 6% year to date and Pure Alpha II is down 9%, according to Bloomberg News.
Dalio directed readers to study the economic and investing conditions of 1935-45 as "there is a lot to be learned by understanding the mechanics of what happened then (and in other analogous times before then) in order to understand the mechanics of what is happening now. It is also worth understanding how paradigm shifts work and how to diversify well to protect oneself against them."
Read the full Dalio LinkedIn post here.