Ray Dalio warns of 'serious problems' and a bond 'blow-off' as a repeat of the late 1930s looms

Hedge fund titan Ray Dalio is worried that the current landscape is starting to resemble Depression-era conditions that could hammer investors.

In a LinkedIn post on Thursday, the billionaire Bridgewater Associates founder said high levels of debt and central banks' ineffectiveness are two of the key factors that need watching. The U.S.-China conflict is adding to the problems as an existing power battles an emerging one.

"If/when there is an economic downturn, that will produce serious problems in ways that are analogous to the ways that the confluence of those three influences produced serious problems in the late 1930s," Dalio wrote.