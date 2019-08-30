Scottish court rejects interim block on parliament suspension but to hear arguments

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

What to watch: Dow to rally, Dorian strengthens, and Tesla's...

August will likely conclude as just the second negative month of 2019, but a month-end rally is set to continue today with U.S. stock futures showing strong gains.

Morning Briefread more

China will likely wait out the trade war as it bets on its own...

Waiting out the trade war is the best option for China, while it boosts its economy which is largely driven by consumers — not trade, say analysts.

China Economyread more

Hurricane Dorian gains strength as Florida braces for direct hit

The entire state of Florida is under a declaration of emergency and Governor Ron DeSantis activated 2,500 National Guard troops with another 1,500 on standby.

Weather & Natural Disastersread more

Hong Kong weekend protests canceled and activist Joshua Wong...

Hong Kong democracy activist Joshua Wong was arrested Friday, ahead of another week of mass protests that has gripped the city for the last three months.

China Politicsread more

A contrarian 'buy signal' for stocks has been triggered after...

$7.6 billion in cash left equities in the week ending Wedneaday, which took the year-to-date outflow total to $204 billion.

Marketsread more

Huawei to push ahead with new phone launch — with or without...

Huawei will launch a new flagship phone next month which may not come with Google apps, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told CNBC, as the Chinese firm faces being...

Technologyread more

Tech giants want facial recognition rules, but critics warn that...

Some are calling for a ban of live facial recognition, where surveillance cameras equipped with the technology scan people in public places.

Technologyread more

Juul faces heightened scrutiny, Illinois and DC launch probes

The company's rapid rise to the top of the multi-billion dollar U.S. e-cigarette market has been accompanied by accusations from parents, politicians and public health...

Health and Scienceread more

Bet on a breakout in this Chinese stock if trade talks progress:...

Thawing trade tensions between the U.S. and China could benefit one Chinese stock the most, says TradingAnalysis.com founder Todd Gordon.

Trading Nationread more

Walmart will offer mental health and other services at a new...

The clinic, called Walmart Health, will offer hearing tests, 60-minute counseling sessions and vision tests, as well as mental health support.

Technologyread more

Intel says Russian explosion was not from nuclear-powered missile...

A U.S. intelligence report says the mysterious explosion off Russia's northern coast occurred during a recovery mission to salvage the Kremlin's nuclear-powered missile from...

Defenseread more

Uber and Lyft pledge $60 million to fight California ballot...

Uber and Lyft on Thursday pledged $60 million to a California ballot initiative for the 2020 election that would maintain the status of their drivers as contract workers.

Technologyread more
Europe Politics

Scottish court rejects interim block on parliament suspension but to hear arguments

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson
Artur Widak | NurPhoto | Getty Images

A Scottish court on Friday rejected a request to place an interim block on Prime Minister Boris Johnson's order to suspend parliament but said it would hear full arguments next week, a lawmaker who brought the case said.

Joanna Cherry, a British lawmaker who brought the action, said the decision was not on the merits of the case and that the court showed a willingness to hear full arguments next week.

"Court refuses interim orders at this stage but indicates willingness to hear full arguments early next week," Cherry said. "So there is no decision on merits as yet on our attempt to halt prorogation. That will happen next week."