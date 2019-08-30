Former NFL players were defrauded by financial firm, SEC says

More than 20% of the players' funds were allegedly misused by the partners, the SEC said Thursday. Howard allegedly used some of the funds to cover the cost of his personal residential mortgages.

Former principals of Cambridge Capital Group Advisors, Philip Timothy Howard and Don Warner Reinhard, allegedly took more than $4 million from around 20 retired NFL players to invest in private hedge funds managed by the Tallahassee, Florida-based firm from October 2015 to March 2017.

A financial advisory firm has been charged by the Securities and Exchange Commission with defrauding former professional football players.

The former players first landed in the offices of Howard and Reinhard in the hopes of joining the class-action lawsuit against the National Football League over concussion-related brain injuries. Some of the men have serious illnesses.

It was during this work when the partners convinced the men to invest in their private funds.

To do so, half of the players transferred their NFL 401(k) savings accounts over to the firm. One former player — Larry Webster, told Law 360 that Howard and Reinhard promised him they would double his retirement saving's returns.

James Sallah, an attorney for Cambridge Capital Group Advisors, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Reinhard is serving a prison sentence after being found guilty in 2017 of aggravated child assault.

The case serves as a good reminder of how important it is to vet your advisor. Reinhard had been barred by the SEC from working in the securities industry.

The NFL Players Association offers players access to financial professionals who sign up for its Financial Advisors Registration Program.